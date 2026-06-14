US 'comply' diktat on ship protest: Rubio offers no assurance after Jaishankar protests deaths of Indian mariners

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar spoke to his US counterpart Marco Rubio on Friday to iterate India’s "strong protest" against the attacks by the American navy on merchant vessels in the Gulf, resulting in the death of three Indian mariners in the past week.

Rubio, however, offered no assurance that this would not recur. Rather, he reaffirmed that all commercial vessels must comply with the US forces' orders and that violation of the blockade of Iran would not be tolerated.

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About the conversation, Tommy Pigott, principal deputy spokesperson for the state department, said: "The secretary stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from US forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait. He underscored that violations of the US blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated."

Two of the three merchant vessels with Indian mariners hit by the US forces this week were sanctioned entities, and the third was non-compliant with US forces' diktats.

Jaishankar had earlier posted on X: "Spoke to US secretary of state Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified."

The conversation took place hours after India summoned the US chargé d’affaires for the second time in 48 hours on Friday to register New Delhi’s protest against the continuing attacks on merchant vessels with Indian crew members in the Gulf of Oman.

The US central command hit three such vessels in four days, and three Indian seafarers died in one of these attacks.

Reports of a fourth such incident and more fatalities poured in on Saturday, but the external affairs ministry said these reports were false.

"We have spoken with the master of the vessel Liaki Freedom, who has confirmed that all crew members are safe and that the reported information is false," it said.

Jaishankar’s intervention was seen by strategic thinker Brahma Chellaney as a result of the "public backlash against the Modi government’s weak-kneed response to US naval strikes in quick succession on three Indian-crewed commercial tankers near Oman, which killed three merchant mariners".

Still, Chellaney said, "the response remains feeble".

In particular, he questioned the minister saying such actions are "not justified", arguing that it makes the killing of unarmed merchant mariners appear merely a matter for debate rather than an act demanding accountability.

"There is still no demand for a US apology, compensation for the victims’ families, or any indication that New Delhi intends to pursue the matter beyond routine diplomatic formalities," Chellaney added.

Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal welcomed the raising of the issue at Rubio’s level.

"Needed to be done to convey the lasting damage to ties such actions cause, which is not in our mutual interest. The US could have found a way to express regret," Sibal said.