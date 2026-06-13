Letters to the editor: Passing of Bharathiraja feels like the closing of a window into rural Tamil Nadu

Old

currency

Sir — The Bank of England seems to have left the pigeons — its population is thriving in the United Kingdom — out of consideration while designing its new line of currency notes. Pigeons have lived alongside humans for centuries. They have served as messengers in times of war, contributed to scientific research, and adapted remarkably to changing environments. Their resilience — a trait one would expect from a currency — make them far more significant than the nuisance they are often portrayed to be. Such recognition could also encourage greater public appreciation for urban wildlife.

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Ashmita Sen,

Calcutta

Different lens

Sir — The passing of the Tamil film-maker, Bharathiraja, feels like the closing of a window through which generations glimpsed the inner life of rural Tamil Nadu. Bharathiraja emerged at a time when cinema was becoming increasingly drawn to artifice. He turned, instead, to the red earth of

villages, the whispering paddy fields, and the uncelebrated lives unfolding beneath vast skies. In the hesitant dreams of village youth, the quiet resilience of farmers, and the fragile hopes of women constrained by circumstance, he discovered an epic hidden within the everyday.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital

Sir — Just as William Wordsworth is regarded as the high priest of nature in literature, Bharathiraja occupied a similar place in cinema. Few directors have captured the natural world in such a poetic way. Beginning with 16 Vayathinile (1977), his remarkable creative instinct produced enduring classics such as Kizhakke Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Mudhal Mariyadhai and Vedham Pudhithu. Many of these films were successfully remade in Hindi, Telugu, and other languages. A recipient of six national film awards and the Padma Shri, Bharathiraja reshaped Indian film-making.

M. Pradyu,

Kannur

Sir — With the passing

of Bharathiraja, Indian cinema has lost one of its most influential film-makers. The acclaimed director transformed the course of Tamil cinema by bringing village life, social realities, and ordinary people to the centre of mainstream storytelling. Over a brilliant career spanning five decades, he reshaped the art of storytelling, leaving behind a legacy marked by exceptional naturalism and profound social consciousness.

Ranganathan Sivakumar,

Chennai

Sir — Bharathiraja took the Tamil film industry by storm with his directorial debut, 16 Vayathinile, which broke away from the studio-bound conventions of the time and brought authentic rural life to the silver screen. He went on to become one of the most revered film-makers in Indian cinema, shaping the artistic landscape of Tamil cinema for decades. His versatility was equally evident in Sigappu Rojakkal, a psychological thriller that marked a sharp departure from his rural narratives and demonstrated his remarkable range as a director.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Sir — Other than being a brilliant film-maker, Bharathiraja also introduced and nurtured many talented actors, writers, and technicians who later became prominent figures in the film industry. His unique style and creative vision transformed the landscape of Tamil cinema.

A.C. Vineeth Kumar,

Thrissur, Kerala

Sir — Bharathiraja’s cinematic style and directorship were totally different from the traditional forms of Tamil cinema and they transformed the entire industry, concentrating on the lifestyle of people in villages and small towns. He took the risk of introducing absolutely inexperienced actors in lead roles and made his films box-office hits.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai