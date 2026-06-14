Brazil held by Morocco in their World Cup opener as Carlo Ancelotti era faces early scrutiny

Brazil on Sunday played out a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener at New York New Jersey Stadium in the USA. With Haiti and Scotland in the group, this draw has the potential to hurt the Selecao in the long run.

Brazil arrived at the World Cup with hope of a new dawn. With Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, Brazil hoped the serial trophy winner would bring some swagger back to the team. However, they were in for a rude awakening by the African champions.

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Ironically, Morocco played football that Brazil was expected to play. Fast, fluid, with constant pressing and positional shifts. Brazil did not make the task any easier for themselves. Misplaced passes, rash tackles and poor decision-making in the final third repeatedly handed the initiative to Morocco.

Morocco dominated possession from the get-go. With a midfield of Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes, Brazil was constantly overrun by the likes of Brahim Diaz. It was the former Real Madrid player Diaz who set up the opener in the 21st minute with a perfect throughball. Ismael Saibari did the rest, chipping it above the onrushing Alisson.

Brazil started seeing more of the ball after going behind. Vinicius Junior, who hardly had any touches till then, sprung to life with a burst of pace to draw Brazil level in the 32nd minute. Getting the ball down the left inside the penalty area, the Los Blancos star dribbled inside before launching a venomous shot at the far sidenet.

Although both teams had half-chances throughout the match, neither were able to capitalize. The draw leaves Group C finely poised. With Scotland in the group, any more slip-ups from either team could mean an abrupt exit from the World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil’s first foreign coach, will have plenty to think about ahead of the Selecao’s next game against Haiti. The constant misplaced passes, slow build-up, ineffective pressing and cheap turnovers could hinder Brazil’s chances of making a deep run in the tournament.