Letters to the editor: A cop’s physical appearance cannot be the sole measure of efficiency

Weighty matters

Sir — The potbellied policeman has occupied a distinct space in the popular imagination. This stereotype resurfaced when a police officer from Prayagraj, who recently solved a train robbery case, became the target of fat-shaming. Instead of commending his bravery, online trolls hurled unkind remarks such as, “All the gas cylinders are with this police officer.” While police reforms must emphasise fitness, an individual officer’s physical appearance cannot be the sole measure of efficiency. A well-fed policeman will at least not have a dearth of energy. Budapest offers an interesting example. The city has immortalised a rotund policeman as a bronze statue named Guardian of Order, commemorating a time when its policemen were well-fed.

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Soumitra Ghosh,

Calcutta

Industry first

Sir — West Bengal was once among India’s foremost centres of industry, trade, and intellectual capital. Decades of political confrontation, policy uncertainty, and the bitter memories of Singur and Nandigram gradually eroded investor confidence and stalled the state’s industrial momentum (“For industry”, May 15). The recent remark by the Bharatiya Janata Party state president, Samik Bhattacharya, on the need for a comprehensive industrial policy for Bengal is significant.

Rebuilding Bengal as an investment hub will require far more than aggressive land policies. Industrialisation cannot succeed by disregarding the concerns of farmers and small landholders whose livelihoods remain tied to the land. Equally, excessive protectionism cannot create jobs for Bengal’s youth population. The challenge lies in opting for a balanced path.

Aloke Kumar Mookherjee,

North 24 Parganas

Sir — The foremost priority for the newly-elected government in Bengal must be the formulation of a comprehensive industrial policy. To attract private investment for industrial development, several prerequisites, including revisions to land acquisition laws, the creation of special economic zones, and support for contract farming, must be addressed. Many now appear to recognise the economic costs of missed opportunities after the collapse of the Tata Nano project at Singur which was derailed amid protests led by the Trinamool Congress. With younger generations disinterested in cultivation and unemployment continuing to rise, attitudes seem to be changing.

The Left Front had also erred in opposing computerisation during the 1980s while cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai embraced the information technology revolution. Bengal continues to grapple with the consequences of those lost opportunities.

Jahar Saha,

Calcutta

Sir — After assuming office in 1977, the Left Front government in Bengal implemented two landmark measures — Operation Barga, through which landless peasants received land rights, and the panchayati raj system. However, the Trinamool Congress weakened institutions across sectors since coming to power in 2011. Bengal urgently needs industrialisation. The government must now move beyond rhetoric and deliver meaningful economic progress for the state.

Bubul Sanyal,

Malda

Sir — It is encouraging that the Bengal BJP president has assured industrialists of a “fear-free” investment climate in the state, modern land policies, and an end to extortion. Yet promises are easier made than fulfilled. The new government must approach land acquisition with sensitivity. If it succeeds in resolving these challenges fairly, it can help Bengal regain its lost industrial glory.

Deba Prasad Bhattacharya,

Calcutta

Sir — Samik Bhatta­charya’s remarks are encouraging. West Bengal has struggled for decades with deindustrialisation, weak private investment and unemployment. Restoring investor confidence must, therefore, be a priority. This will require a transparent and consistent regulatory environment, faster clearances and firm assurances on law and order. Land and labour remain the two most critical factors for attracting investment. Bengal’s history of labour unrest and bureaucratic delays has deterred industry for long, and reversing this perception is essential.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Inactive lives

Sir — The stagnation in global physical activity levels over the past two decades, despite policy initiatives and awareness campaigns, reflects deep inequalities in access to time, opportunity and infrastructure (“A luxury”, May 18). Long working hours, sedentary jobs and the lack of open spaces, especially in urban areas, also discourage people from exercising regularly. It is imperative to create exercise-friendly infrastructure such as parks, cycling lanes and swimming pools. The government should also organise regular fitness-related events

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Sir — Today, physical activity is even more essential than it was two decades ago. Nearly half the population fails to engage in adequate exercise. There are still several practical ways to incorporate movement into even the busiest schedules and maintain fitness.

Kiran Agarwal,

Calcutta

Literary milestone

Sir — I would like to

convey my heartfelt congratulations to Anandamela on the completion of 51 glorious years. Since its first publication in 1975, Anandamela has remained an inseparable part of Bengali childhood and adolescence. For

Bengali readers, it is a world of imagination, adventure, mystery, science fiction and creativity. The contributions by Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay and Sunil Ganguly and illustrations by artists like Bimal Das and Debasish Deb made Anandamela legendary.

Susanta Roy Chowdhury,

Calcutta