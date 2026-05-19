High ammonia levels in Yamuna add to Delhi's water supply woes amid heatwave

Water supply in several parts of the city is likely to remain affected over the next two days due to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna and reduced raw water supply from neighbouring Haryana, officials said on Tuesday.

The disruption comes after two major Delhi Jal Board (DJB) water treatment plants reduced production as high ammonia levels in the river remain a recurring challenge. The national capital also recorded its first heatwave day of the month, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius. An orange alert for heatwave to severe heatwave conditions has been issued for the coming days.

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"About 10 per cent production capacity has been reduced at the Wazirabad WTP and 15 per cent at the Chandrawal WTP due to the twin problems of high ammonia levels and reduced water supply," a senior DJB official said.

"We are in talks with the Haryana government to increase water supply. Hopefully, the situation will improve within a day or two. The problem started last night," the official said.

The Wazirabad plant has an overall production capacity of 138 million gallons per day (MGD). The other affected facility, the Chandrawal plant, the city's oldest water treatment plant complex, has a combined capacity of 99 MGD.

Production there has been reduced by around 15 per cent and is currently at about 84 MGD.

Areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and parts of North Delhi are likely to face low or no water supply.

"Due to low pumping from the DJB Chandrawal Plant, water supply from the Jhandewalan Reservoir will remain affected this evening in several NDMC command areas. Citizens are requested to use water judiciously," the NDMC said in an alert.

Water demand in Delhi peaks during the summer season. To address this, the Delhi government implements a summer action plan every year. Under this year's plan, a target of supplying 1,002 MGD of water has been set.