Nod to USD 428 million US arms service deal for Apache helicopters and M777 howitzers

The US has approved the possible sale of support services and related equipment for Apache attack helicopters and M777 ultra-light howitzers to India in deals worth more than $428 million.

Often called “flying tanks”, Apache is considered one of the most advanced multi-role combat helicopters in the world. The artillery guns — M777 ultra-light howitzers — are lightweight enough to be airlifted by helicopter in mountainous terrain, including the Himalayas.

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Both Apache and M777 howitzers are deployed along the China and Pakistan

frontiers.

According to the US department of state, the Apache package is estimated to cost around $198.2 million, while the support package for the howitzers is valued at nearly $230 million.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner, which continues to be an important

force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions,” the state department said. It noted that the proposed sales “will not alter the basic military balance in the region” and would have “no adverse impact on US defence readiness”.

The package for long-term sustainment support for M777 ultra-light howitzers includes “ancillary items, spares, repair and return, training, technical assistance, field service representative, depot capability, and other related elements of logistics and programme support”, the statement said.

The principal contractor for the howitzer support package will be BAE Systems.

The other package for the sale of Apache helicopters’ follow-on support services and related equipment is valued at $198.2 million, with contractors Boeing and Lockheed Martin. According to the state department, the packages will include engineering, technical and logistics support, spare parts, training, repair services, technical data, and other programme support needed to keep the systems operational for years.

India acquired 22 Apache AH-64E for the air force as part of the deal signed

during 2015-16. It acquired six more for the army in a 2020 deal. India had signed a $737-million deal in 2016 to buy 145 M777 ultra-light howitzers.