RG Kar case: Inquiry maze awaits IPS trio, complex process ahead with 90-day deadline

Departmental proceedings against the three police officers suspended for allegedly mishandling the RG Kar rape and murder investigation in 2024 should ideally be concluded within 90 days, though senior police officers said such proceedings have often stretched indefinitely in the past.

In some earlier cases, suspended officers were not even informed of the charges against them — the first step before a departmental proceeding can begin — according to senior officers.

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“The departmental proceeding should start within a week of suspension, and the process should ideally be completed within 90 days. Otherwise, the charged officers can move court alleging harassment,” a senior police officer aware of standard suspension protocols said.

The Bengal government on Friday suspended former Calcutta police commissioner Vineet Goyal and his two former deputies, Abhishek Gupta and Indira Mukherjee.

At the time of the RG Kar crime in August 2024, Gupta was deputy commissioner of police (north), while Mukherjee was deputy commissioner (central).

The three officers have been accused of “mishandling” the probe into the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, offering a bribe to the woman’s family and displaying a “wrong attitude” during news briefings after the crime.

“The chief secretary and home secretary have conducted a fact-finding exercise over the past few days. Based on that, we have taken an administrative step,” chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Friday. “We are suspending three IPS officers.”

Goyal is currently director-general of police (intelligence bureau), and also holds additional charge of the anti-corruption bureau. Gupta servces as commandant, 2nd Battalion, Eastern Frontier Rifles, and Mukherjee is a special superintendent in the CID.

Senior police officers said suspensions are not issued verbally and must follow protocol. The first step involves informing the officers of the allegations against them. This is usually done through formal letters asking them to submit written replies within a stipulated period.

“Since these are very senior IPS officers, including one of the rank of DGP, the home secretary will issue the letters,” a senior officer said.

“Departmental proceedings are initiated after the state government concludes that the replies are unsatisfactory. Usually, it is a given that the government will not be satisfied with the replies,” the officer added.

According to the norms, before proceedings begin, the home department will appoint senior officers to preside over the inquiries. Under standard rules, the presiding officer is generally expected to be at least two ranks senior to the accused officer.

“Since the three are senior IPS officers, IAS officers of principal secretary rank are likely to be appointed as presiding officers. Even though the allegations stem from the same case, separate presiding officers are likely to be appointed for each officer,” a senior home department official said on condition of anonymity.

The proceedings will begin with the presiding officers communicating the charges and placing before the accused officers the evidence collected by the state. This could include oral testimonies, electronic records, media reports and lists of potential witnesses.

“The charged officers can either examine the evidence themselves or engage defence counsel,” the official said. “Once this process begins, separate proceeding files will be opened against each officer.”

Over the following weeks, witnesses will be examined and their statements recorded. Dates for cross-examination will then be communicated either to the officers or their lawyers. Copies of all recorded statements will also be shared with the defence.

“At the end of the examination and cross-examination process, the presiding officer will determine whether the charges have been proved or not,” the police officer said. “If proved, the appointing authority will decide the punishment.”

Senior officers said the accused officers would retain the right to challenge the state government’s findings.

“The entire process is layered, and it takes time,” a senior officer said.