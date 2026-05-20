KMC serves seven-day raze notice on Abhishek over unauthorised portions of 17 properties

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has given Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee seven days to demolish allegedly unauthorised portions of 17 properties owned by him or linked to him, civic sources said on Tuesday.

The notices also asked for detailed sketches of the buildings, including specifications of elevators or escalators, if any. The notices were served on Monday evening.

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According to KMC officials, Abhishek also has the option of contesting the notices and explaining why the allegedly illegal portions should not be demolished.

One of the notices stated: “You are hereby required under Section 400(1) of KMC Act, 1980 to demolish the deviated unauthorised parts of the building within 7 (seven) days.” Sources said similar notices had been issued for all 17 properties.

The notice stated: “You are hereby further requested to submit as-built drawing of the building showing different use along with all structural details (escalator, lift etc, if any).”

Sources in the KMC said Section 400(1) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act also gives owners of allegedly illegal constructions an opportunity to appear before authorities and present their case. Hearings in such matters are conducted by the special officer (building) at the KMC headquarters.

“The special officer can either order demolition of unauthorised portions or allow regularisation after imposing penalties,” the official said.

Senior KMC officials said 14 of the 17 properties are located in borough IX, which covers areas such as Alipore, Chetla and Kalighat. The residences of Abhishek and Mamata Banerjee fall in the borough.

Two properties are located in borough X, covering areas like Jadavpur and Jodhpur Park, while one falls under borough VIII, which includes Deshapriya Park, Gariahat and Bhowanipore, sources said.

On Tuesday, Debalina Biswas, the Trinamool councillor who chairs borough IX, wrote to the KMC chairperson expressing her wish to resign from the post of chairperson. It was not clear whether the move was linked to the notices.

KMC sources said many of the properties had sanctioned building plans but later saw additional constructions or deviations beyond the plans.

Most of the properties are residential buildings located in Kalighat, near Gariahat, Panditiya and other areas. In some cases, the buildings are owned by Abhishek or persons and entities linked to him. In others, flats in complexes are linked to him or his associates.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari had said at a rally on Camac Street on Monday that he had directed senior government officials to obtain details of properties owned by four Trinamool leaders, including Abhishek.