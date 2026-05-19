Letters to the editor: Cockroach Janata Party cleverly turns insults into symbols of resilience

Survival strategy

Sir — At a time when unemployed young people are mocked for lazy, chronically online, or even as ‘cockroaches’, the newly convened Cockroach Janata Party cleverly turns insults into symbols of resilience. The party’s mission reminds people that survival itself is a skill. After all, cockroaches have existed for millions of years; they adapt quickly, clean up waste, and outlive nearly every disaster humans create. That makes them sound more dependable than many elected leaders at present. Behind the humour in its manifesto lies a serious message about corruption, media control, women’s representation, and political accountability. In an age where political debate is either dull or hostile, this manifesto is something mainstream political parties can take note of.

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Ishika Roy,

Calcutta

Divergent line

Sir — Dattatreya Hosabale, the general-secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, advocating diplomacy and people-to-people ties with Pakistan may simply be a way of political messaging that bypasses elected representatives (“Sound view”, May 18). While the Bharatiya Janata Party benefits politically from its ‘no diplomacy unless terror support stops’ doctrine vis-à-vis Pakistan, such a stance is difficult to stick to at a time when the United States of America is using Pakistan to destabilise equations in South Asia.

But Pakistan has repeatedly used non-military means, including support for terror groups, to harm India. Diplomacy without realistic outcomes wastes public time and money. India should instead strengthen ties with the United Arab Emirates, Middle Eastern countries, Australia, the European Union, and BRICS nations.

Moinak Dutta,

Calcutta

Sir — The editorial, “Sound view”, was constructive and deserves serious consideration. Diplomatic bitterness between India and Pakistan did not develop overnight. A series of betrayals by Pakistan undermined several rounds of talks aimed at improving relations. Dattatreya Hosabale’s view is thus noteworthy. However, it remains unclear whether the country supports renewed negotiations with Pakistan. Diplomatic relations work on reciprocity and any agreement with Pakistan may later be criticised as a compromise of India’s interests. The politics of India’s Opposition often shifts with changing circumstances. In such a volatile geopolitical climate, the BJP leadership may prefer maintaining the status quo. But Hosabale’s suggestion certainly merits thoughtful debate.

Mihir Kanungo,

Calcutta

Sir — It is striking that, after decades of strained relations with Pakistan, advocacy of dialogue with that country has come from the RSS. This view is both pragmatic and thought-provoking. Dattatreya Hosabale’s suggestion reflects on the importance of energy diplomacy, particularly the possibility of securing oil supplies from Iran through regional cooperation involving Pakistan during a global energy crisis. In a rapidly changing world, such ideas deserve careful consideration. Dialogue, even between adversaries, often serves long-term strategic interests better than prolonged hostility.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Sir — The statement by the RSS general-secretary is significant for several reasons. Since the RSS is widely seen as the ideological parent of the ruling BJP, the government may reconsider its long-held position that terrorism and peace talks cannot coexist. That approach has neither changed Pakistan’s support for terrorism nor eliminated terror outfits operating from there. Some also suspect external pressure from the US behind this shift. India must ensure that national interests remain paramount. Development, economic growth, and regional stability require pragmatic diplomacy rather than communal or geopolitical compulsions. ‘Nation first’ must remain the guiding principle behind diplomatic decisions.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Andhra Pradesh

Crisis brewing

Sir — The Covid-19 pandemic was one of the most devastating events in modern history (“Code red”, May

17). The world had no idea about how to deal with such an epidemic. India, with

its huge population and limited healthcare infrastructure, faced enormous challenges both financial and structural. Countless people across the world died without proper treatment. The pandemic was a painful lesson for humanity. Future zoonotic diseases must be handled with far better preparedness and coordination.

Tapomoy Ghosh,

West Burdwan

Sir — The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda has alarmed the world. First identified in 1976, Ebola spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of infected persons and can cause fever, vomiting, bleeding, and organ failure. Fatality rates have reached as high as 90% in severe outbreaks. India must remain vigilant and strengthen airport screening, quarantine measures, rapid contact tracing, and hospital preparedness to prevent the entry of the virus. The Covid-19 pandemic showed how quickly health emergencies can overwhelm systems. Timely precautions and coordinated public health responses are essential to avoid another major crisis.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala, Punjab

Sir — The next global health threat may already be emerging. Recurring Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and fears surrounding Hantavirus transmission highlight how fragile global health systems remain. Unchecked deforestation, industrial-scale meat consumption, and relentless intrusion into wildlife habitats are bringing humans into dangerous contact with new pathogens. Unless humanity adopts more sustainable ecological and dietary practices and allows wildlife to thrive undisturbed, the risk of future pandemics will only increase.

Harsh Pawaria,

Rohtak, Haryana