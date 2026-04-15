Bishnupur protesters clash with security forces amid fresh unrest in Manipur

Bishnupur district of Manipur, already reeling under the April 7 Tronglaobi bomb attack in which two minors were killed, witnessed a fresh flare-up on Tuesday afternoon between protesters and security forces fanned by rumours, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders in the district.

The Bishnupur district administration on Tuesday withdrew the relaxation of curfew from 5pm of Tuesday apprehending serious breach of peace. The administration had on Monday relaxed curfew from 5am to 5pm of Tuesday.

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According to reports from Imphal, the violence erupted in Bishnupur’s Thingungei area as locals protested the April 7 bomb attack in Tronglaobi that killed two children. Tension escalated after unverified reports spread about the movement of “suspicious persons” allegedly carrying arms.

In a statement, police said a security team was obstructed by locals around 1.30pm near Thingungei following the spread of “mischievous and unverified rumours” regarding the identity and purpose of the personnel.

“A mob gathered and stopped the vehicles of the security forces. The situation escalated when some members of the crowd turned violent, damaging and setting fire to two vehicles associated with the security personnel. There were also attempts to detain personnel,” the statement said.

Additional forces were rushed to the area, and the crowd was dispersed using “minimum necessary force”, including tear gas, to restore law and order, it said.

Several people sustained injuries during the clashes.

Police said four persons have been arrested in connection with the violence, and efforts are underway to identify others involved in arson, unlawful assembly and obstruction of security forces.

Net curbs extended

The Manipur government on Tuesday extended the temporary suspension of mobile internet/data services for two more days in five Meitei-majority valley districts over the law and order situation triggered by the death of two children in the recent bomb attack.

An order from the Manipur home department said the state government “reviewed the prevailing situation and feels it necessary to continue to keep suspension of Mobile Internet Services/ Mobile data Services including VPN Services (in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts) as the preparedness for having effective control and regulatory mechanism for Mobile data service is not technically feasible…”

This is the third two-day extension since April 10.

The blast case has been handed over to the NIA.