Manipur extends internet shutdown in five districts after fatal blast and protests

The Manipur government on Friday extended the suspension of Internet services in five Valley districts by two more days over the law and order situation triggered by Tuesday’s death of two minors in an explosion at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district.

The suspension was announced for three days following the death of the minors in the blast and the subsequent death of three civilian protesters in firing by security forces in the district.

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The Manipur home department issued the order extending the suspension of mobile Internet and data services from 2pm on Friday in the Meitei-majority Valley districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur and Thoubal. The decision was taken to check the spread of misinformation, which could compound the law-and-order situation.

Friday also witnessed protests being staged over the Tronglaobi incident in the Valley districts, expressing their outrage and concern, seeking the arrest of those involved in the blast case and action against those responsible for the death of the three civilians. The protesters were fired upon when they tried to storm a CRPF camp in protest against the minors’ deaths and injuries to their mother. The blast case has been handed over to the NIA.

Manipur chief minister Y. Khemchand Singh, while condemning the incident in the “strongest terms” on Tuesday, had said that the “act appears to be the handiwork of individuals or groups with vested interests in disturbing the prevailing peace in the state”.

CM outreach

Khemchand pressed ahead with his peace initiatives by undertaking his maiden visit to the Naga-majority Senapati district via Kuki-Zo majority Kangpokpi after a gap of three years since May 3, 2023, when the conflict between the Kuki-Zos and the Meiteis began, leaving over 260 dead and 60,000 displaced.

Khemchand, who took charge in February, attended the reception ceremony organised by the Senapati District Frontal Organisations. A one-minute silence was observed in memory of the two minors.

Khemchand hailed the civil society organisations of Senapati, Mao and Kangpokpi for their “unwavering support to the government’s initiative to restore peace and normalcy, after the state had been hard hit by the unprecedented

conflict”.

He said that his visit to the Senapati district by road on Friday has become possible only with their support and cooperation. Since the conflict began, neither Kuki-Zos nor the Meiteis have entered each other’s territory due to security concerns.

Addressing the gathering, Khemchand emphasised the need for balanced and inclusive development across the state, saying that Manipur cannot progress unless all districts are developed alongside the capital city Imphal.

He advocated that equal development and high per capita income across the state would lead to mutual understanding and harmony among communities inhabiting different parts of the state.

“The territorial integrity of Manipur has been safeguarded by the 36 different communities inhabited in the state since time immemorial. Thus, Manipur is considered a Mini India,” he added. “First we are Indian, then we are Manipuri,” he said.