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regular-article-logo Thursday, 28 May 2026

New bent-toed gecko species found in Assam’s Urpad Beel

The gecko has been discovered in Goalpara district of Assam

PTI Published 28.05.26, 12:22 PM
New species of gecko- Cyrtodactylus Bapme

New species of gecko- Cyrtodactylus Bapme X/@himantabiswa

A new species of gecko- Cyrtodactylus Bapme- has been discovered in Goalpara district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

"Nature continues to reveal new wonders from Assam. The first confirmed record of the bent-toed gecko (Cyrtodactylus bapme) in Assam from Urpad Beel highlights the extraordinary biodiversity our ecosystems support," he said in a post on X.

The government's continued conservation efforts are helping preserve these fragile habitats where diverse species continue to thrive, Sarma said.

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