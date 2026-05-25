Naga groups demand swift action to trace six missing villagers in Manipur

1 9 People participate in a protest rally demanding the immediate release of six civilians allegedly held hostage by suspected Kuki militants, in Imphal, Manipur, Monday, May 25, 2026. (All images by PTI)

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Hundreds of Nagas on Monday staged a protest rally in Manipur's capital Imphal, demanding the immediate release of six civilians allegedly held hostage by suspected Kuki militants.

Organised by the Naga People’s Union Imphal, the rally, joined by several members of the Meitei community, began from the Tribal Market area in Imphal East district and headed towards the chief minister’s bungalow.

2 9 Security personnel stand guard during a protest rally demanding the immediate release of six civilians allegedly held hostage by suspected Kuki militants, in Imphal, Manipur, Monday, May 25, 2026.

The protesters were stopped by a large contingent of security personnel near the Palace Gate, around 200 metres from the chief minister’s residence, after marching nearly 300 metres, officials said.

A delegation of the union was, however, allowed to go and submit a memorandum to chief minister Y Khemchand Singh.

3 9 Security personnel stand guard during a protest rally demanding the immediate release of six civilians allegedly held hostage by suspected Kuki militants, in Imphal, Manipur, Monday, May 25, 2026.

In the memorandum, the organisation demanded immediate action against armed Kuki militants allegedly involved in the abduction of six Naga civilians.

It also sought the removal of deputy chief minister Nemcha Kipgen from the council of ministers, alleging that her husband heads the militant outfit, Kuki National Front (Presidential), and was responsible for the abduction.

4 9 People hold placards during a protest rally demanding the immediate release of six civilians allegedly held hostage by suspected Kuki militants, in Imphal, Manipur, Monday, May 25, 2026.

The memorandum also demanded abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact between the Centre, the state government and Kuki militant groups, besides deportation of "Kuki refugees".

On Saturday, Manipur's chief minister had said that the case related to the six Naga villagers would be handed over to the NIA. The announcement was made during a meeting between a six-member delegation of the United Naga Council (UNC) and the chief minister.

5 9 People hold a banner and participate in a protest rally demanding the immediate release of six civilians allegedly held hostage by suspected Kuki militants, in Imphal, Manipur, Monday, May 25, 2026.

The protesters raised slogans such as "Down Down Nemcha Kipgen", "Release Six Nagas without condition" and "Repeal SoO".

One poster targeting Kipgen read, "How can a militant’s wife become a deputy chief minister."

More than 38 people were abducted and held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts on May 13, hours after three church leaders were killed in an ambush in Kangpokpi district.

6 9 People hold placards during a protest rally demanding the immediate release of six civilians allegedly held hostage by suspected Kuki militants, in Imphal, Manipur, Monday, May 25, 2026.

Of them, 32 people, including 12 Naga women and 16 Kukis, have since been released. However, six Naga men are still missing, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

Kuki Inpi Manipur has, however, claimed that 14 people from their community continued to be held hostage by Naga groups.

Meanwhile, DGP Rajiv Singh said talks are underway with various groups and security forces are conducting operations to trace several persons allegedly being held hostage by different groups in the hill districts.

7 9 People participate in a protest rally demanding the immediate release of six civilians allegedly held hostage by suspected Kuki militants, in Imphal, Manipur, Monday, May 25, 2026.

According to an official, sniffer dogs have also been deployed for the operation.

Singh, who was recently appointed secretary (security) in the cabinet secretariat, told reporters, "We are working on the missing persons. We had several rounds of talks and conducted operations as well."

He also said on Monday that 5,406 sensitive, violent and communal posts have been identified and around 3,200 taken down since June 2023, a month after ethnic violence erupted, while 187 pages and accounts have been blocked.

8 9 People participate in a protest rally demanding the immediate release of six civilians allegedly held hostage by suspected Kuki militants, in Imphal, Manipur, Monday, May 25, 2026.

He said the action was taken in coordination with the state IT Department and the Centre's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

"The central government's support has significantly enhanced the operational capability of Manipur Police and strengthened our ability to respond effectively to emerging security challenges. The vehicles flagged off today will improve mobility, response time and logistical support across both hill and valley districts," the DGP said.

9 9 People hold placards during a protest rally demanding the immediate release of six civilians allegedly held hostage by suspected Kuki militants, in Imphal, Manipur, Monday, May 25, 2026.

He said during operations against extortion and anti-social elements, there have been instances where protests have been organised, roads blocked and security forces obstructed from performing their lawful duties.

Such actions are detrimental to society as extortionists and anti-social elements are obstacles to peace, progress, education and the future of the youth, the DGP said.

"I appeal to the public to extend maximum cooperation to security forces," he said.

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