Assam’s Uniform Civil Code to make registration of live-in relationships compulsory

The Assam government on Monday introduced a Uniform Civil Code Bill in the state assembly, proposing a ban on polygamy and making registration of live-in relationships compulsory, triggering protests from opposition parties that demanded wider consultations before the legislation is taken up.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora tabled ‘The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill’ in the assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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The Opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress, Raijor Dal and All India Trinamool Congress, opposed the move and demanded wider consultation with all stakeholders before the Bill’s introduction.

“The Bill aims to consolidate and simplify laws governing marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships,” Sarma said in the ‘Statement of Object and Reasons’ attached to the Bill.

For marriage, the Bill fixes the minimum age at 21 years for men and 18 years for women, while also prohibiting polygamy, he added.

“For the first time, Bill provides a legal framework for live-in relationships. By requiring registration, the law ensures that the rights of partners -- and any children born from such unions -- are formally recognised and protected,” the chief minister said in the Bill.

The proposed legislation, however, will not apply to Scheduled Tribes residing in Assam.