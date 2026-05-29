India shares names of 2,680 suspected illegal immigrants with Bangladesh for verification: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday stated that New Delhi had shared with Bangladesh the names of more than 2,680 people for nationality verification, adding that “all illegal nationals staying in India will be dealt with as per law”.

"In the case of Bangladesh, as I had informed you earlier, we have referred 2,680 cases, or more than 2,680 cases, to the Bangladeshi side, for them to verify the nationality of those people whose names we have handed over," External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a query during his weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

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He was asked about illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in India, and how are they being identified, and the process to send them back to the neighbouring country.

"Once this nationality verification is done, then we'll be in a position to deport these people, these nationals of Bangladesh. In many cases, I had told you earlier that this verification is pending for more than five years or so. And we expect that we will receive an early response from Bangladesh on this particular issue," he added.

Based on the bilateral arrangement between the two countries, the people who are staying here "can be sent back to or deported back to Bangladesh".

He was also asked about a purported social media video in which a man could allegedly be heard making racist remarks against an Indian couple.

"I have not seen the social media post. But racism of any kind is unacceptable," the MEA spokesperson remarked.

Responding to other questions, Jaiswal reiterated India’s stand on cross-border terrorism.

"Cross-border terrorism is a threat which the whole world must combat together, and we must call out countries who are supportive of terrorism and who are promoting cross-border terrorism from their territories," he asserted.

On Indian vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz, he stated that 14 ships had crossed the route and returned to India, while 11 Indian-flagged vessels remained in the Persian Gulf region.

He also confirmed that the foreign secretary had received an invitation from his Nepal counterpart and said the visit would take place “as and when it is mutually agreed”.