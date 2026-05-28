Assam Assembly passes Uniform Civil Code bill amid heated Opposition protest

The Assam Assembly on Wednesday passed the uniform civil code bill that seeks to establish a single legal framework for marriage, divorce, inheritance and live-in relationships amid protests by the Opposition demanding that the proposed law be referred to a select committee for wider consultation.

The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill was passed by voice vote amid chants of Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai after over five hours of discussions despite protest by the Opposition, which had submitted "15-20 amendments", according to Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass. The Speaker, however, turned down the Opposition's demand to send the bill to a select committee.

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The ruling alliance comprising the BJP, AGP and the BPF has 102 MLAs in the 126-member House.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who spoke for over an hour on the need and the benefits of the proposed legislation, described the passing of the bill in a post on X: "Watershed moment in Assam's history as we become the third Indian State to enact the UCC fulfilling the desire of the founding fathers of our nation. It fulfils three important issues — Article 44 of Constitution, @BJP4India’s Founding Ideals @BJP4Assam electoral promise."

Article 44 stated that the "State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India".

Thanking the NDA MLAs for supporting the bill, Sarma said every person, from every religion across any region of Assam (except Sixth Schedule areas), will be equal before the law in terms of these civil matters with the passage of the bill.

He said the state’s tribal communities had been kept out of the UCC because "our tribal communities have long protected and upheld the dignity of women through strong customary systems and collective social responsibility. There's a lot to learn from them".