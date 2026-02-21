Tangra on a platter: A Chinese New Year food trail in Kolkata

Tangra, one of Kolkata’s two Chinatowns, draws food lovers for its distinct Hakka Chinese cuisine, shaped by migration, memory and local produce. From delicately steamed starters to robust seafood mains, Tangra’s food goes beyond the Bengali favourite of chilli chicken and fried rice. Here are top picks by city’s foodies you must try this Chinese New Year.

Steamed wontons (Shingara Chow)

1 8

ADVERTISEMENT

Soft-skinned wontons filled with finely minced pork or chicken are a Tangra staple. Lightly seasoned with ginger and spring onions, they are steamed till just set, allowing the filling to stay juicy.

Where to try: Ah Leung, Ah Yung

Chilli garlic crab claws

2 8 Shutterstock

Another favourite, crab claws are flash-fried and tossed in a fiery chilli-garlic sauce. The dish balances heat with sweetness, letting the crab’s natural flavour come through. Messy, indulgent and satisfying, it is often ordered to be shared across the table.

Where to try: Kim Ling

Thread chicken

3 8 Shutterstock

This Tangra classic features shredded chicken bound together with crisp fried vermicelli. The contrast between the crunchy threads and the tender meat defines the dish. Mildly seasoned, it works as both a starter and a comforting accompaniment to rice, especially popular with families dining together.

Where to try: Hakka Village

Golden fried prawns

4 8 Soumyajit Dey

Plump prawns are coated in a light batter and fried till golden, retaining their sweetness inside a crisp shell. Unlike heavily spiced versions elsewhere, Tangra’s golden fried prawns rely on texture and freshness.

Where to try: Golden Joy, Kafulok

Prawn crackers

5 8

Freshly fried prawn crackers arrive puffed, airy and lightly salted. Made in-house at several Tangra restaurants, they are often a pre-starter and pairs incredibly well with drinks.

Where to try: Across all restaurants in Tangra

Whole steamed fish

6 8 Shutterstock

Steaming preserves the delicate flesh of bekti, a fish beloved in Bengal and Tangra kitchens alike. Finished with soy sauce, ginger and spring onions, the dish highlights restraint and technique, offering clean flavours that balance the heavier fried dishes on the table.’

Where to try: Kafulok

Chinese-style chicken roast

7 8

This roast chicken is marinated in soy, garlic and mild spices before slow roasting. The skin turns glossy and crisp while the meat stays moist. Served with semi-gravy or dry, it is a reliable centrepiece for group meals.

Where to try: Beijing Restaurant

Wonton noodles

8 8

Egg noodles cooked to a springy bite are served in a clear, flavourful broth with wontons, greens and sliced meat. Comforting and filling, this bowl reflects Tangra’s everyday cooking.

Where to try: Lee Eating House, Kim Ling