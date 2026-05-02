Heat seekers: Five foods you should avoid in Kolkata’s hot and humid summer

Kolkata’s summer heat and humidity puts the body under constant stress, causing dehydration, affecting digestion and overall metabolic balance. What you eat during this time can either help you cope with the humid conditions or make things worse. Doctors advise avoiding certain foods to stay healthy through the season.

Stay away from deep-fried and oily street foods

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Telebhaja, kachori and pakoras may look hard to resist, but they are among the worst choices for the Kolkata summer. These foods are heavy on the stomach and slow down digestion, which leads to bloating and acidity. “Excess oil in the stomach slows down gastric emptying, increasing body heat production, and may lead to acidity, bloating, and fatigue,” said Payel Kr Roy, HOD, dietetics department and critical care nutritionist, Techno India DAMA Hospital.

Sugary beverages and packaged juices

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The consumption of soft drinks and packaged juices significantly increases in summer. The consumption of these beverages may feel immediately refreshing, but they do little to hydrate. “The high sugar content in these drinks can spike blood glucose levels and cause more dehydration. Regular consumption can contribute to metabolic issues and insulin resistance, making them especially risky for diabetics,” said Roy.

Similarly, senior dietitian Jayeeta Roy at ILS Hospital Dumdum suggests refraining from alcohol and caffeine. “Alcohol dehydrates the body and disrupts temperature regulation. Excessive coffee and alcohol can reduce hydration levels.”

Spicy and heavy gravies

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Rich curries made with too many spices, too much oil, and heavy cream can be taxing on the stomach. Payel Roy said, “In humid weather conditions, they trigger acidity, heartburn and a loss of appetite”. These foods also increase internal heat, which makes you feel sluggish and uncomfortable throughout the day.

Red meat and processed meats

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While protein is important, red meat like mutton and processed meats like sausages are more difficult to digest in hot weather. Payel Roy explained, “They increase your metabolic heat production and contribute to dehydration, sluggishness, and cardiovascular strain, particularly in people with heart issues.

Sweets and high-sugar desserts

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Sweets like mishti doi may be tempting in this heat, but their high sugar content does more harm than good. “In summer, excessive sugar intake can worsen dehydration, reduce immunity, and cause an imbalance in blood glucose levels. It is particularly dangerous for diabetic individuals,” Payel Roy said.

Jayeeta Roy said, “Always avoid frozen desserts because of palm oil, which is a source of saturated fatty acids. Instead of frozen dessert, you can make homemade ice cream which is based on seasonal common summer fruits.”

Choosing lighter, home-cooked meals, seasonal fruits and plenty of fluids can go a long way in helping the body cope with Kolkata’s scorching summer.