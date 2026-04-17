Five hydrating foods to include in your summer diet as temperatures spike in Kolkata

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Kolkata has stepped into April with temperatures already crossing 35°C, and is bracing for more hot and humid days ahead. In such weather conditions, just drinking water is not enough to keep you hydrated. You need to make smart dietary choices. Adding water-rich and cooling foods to your daily meals can help you prevent fatigue, dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

“Hydration is not limited to water intake alone. Incorporating water-rich and electrolyte-balanced foods into our daily diet plays a crucial role in maintaining hydration and overall well-being during the summer months,” said Alakes Kumar Kole, consultant general physician, Neotia Mediplus, Kolkata. Here is a list of must-haves this summer.

Watermelon

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Juicy and refreshing, watermelon is a summer staple. With more than 90 per cent water content, it helps replenish lost fluids while offering essential vitamins. It makes for a great fruity snack during hot afternoons.

Cucumber

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High in water and low in calories, cucumber not only keeps you hydrated but also supports digestion. Adding it to salads or having it as a quick snack can help the body stay cool.

Coconut water

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Coconut water is a natural electrolyte drink. It helps restore the minerals we lose through sweat. If you have spent long hours outdoors, having a glass of coconut water can be very useful, as it replenishes potassium and balances energy levels without any added sugar.

Curd

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Having a bowl of curd or yoghurt every day can have a soothing effect on the body. Besides that, it plays an important role in maintaining gut health. It can also be consumed in the form of buttermilk or ghol.

Citrus fruits

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Simple lemonade or sweet lime juice is rich in vitamin C. Citrus fruits not only help to maintain hydration but also support immunity during hot days.

Along with dietary changes, simple preventive measures can also reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke significantly. Wearing light, breathable clothing, using caps and sunglasses while stepping out, and avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours can help reduce fluid loss.

It is also important to stay mindful during outdoor activities such as long commutes or field work. As Dr Kole summed up, “incorporating water-rich and electrolyte-balanced foods into the daily diet plays a crucial role,” and when combined with adequate water intake and basic precautions, it can go a long way in preventing dehydration, fatigue and heat stress.

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