Hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius arrives at Rotterdam port as final destination

1 6 A yellow flag flutters on the cruise ship MV Hondius, which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, as it arrives for disinfection at the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 18, 2026. (Pictures: Reuters)

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A luxury liner at the centre of an outbreak of hantavirus reached the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Monday, marine tracking sites said, where authorities prepared quarantine arrangements for the 23 crew and two medical staff remaining on board.

The Dutch-flagged MV Hondius had been ​carrying around 150 passengers and crew from ⁠23 countries when a cluster of severe respiratory illnesses was first reported to the World Health Organization on May 2.

2 6 People on board the cruise ship MV Hondius, which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, as it arrives for disinfection at the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 18, 2026.

Three people - a Dutch couple and a German national - have died ​since the start of the outbreak.

The vessel, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, had been stranded off Cape Verde, its intended final destination, earlier this month after authorities barred passengers from going ashore due to the outbreak.

3 6 The cruise ship MV Hondius, which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, arrives for disinfection at the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 18, 2026.

The WHO and the EU asked Spain to manage the evacuation at the Canary Islands, after which the ship departed for Rotterdam with a skeleton crew and two additional medical staff.

Local port authorities said quarantine facilities had been set up for some of the non-Dutch crew, though it was unclear if they would stay there for the full recommended 42-day quarantine period. The vessel itself was to undergo disinfection.

4 6 People wear protective masks on board the cruise ship MV Hondius, which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, as it arrives for disinfection at the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 18, 2026.

Hantavirus is primarily spread by rodents but can be transmitted between people ​in rare cases and after prolonged, close contact. Incubation can last about six weeks.

Crew, passengers who already left the ship and ⁠people in contact with them have been quarantined in several countries around the world.

5 6 The cruise ship MV Hondius, which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, arrives for disinfection at the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 18, 2026.

The current outbreak involves ​the so-called Andes virus, which has circulated in Argentina and Chile for decades. Ship samples show no meaningful variation in the virus, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has said.

On Friday, the WHO revised its case count to 10 from 11 after an inconclusive U.S. case tested negative. As of May 15, there were 10 WHO-reported cases - eight confirmed and two probable - including the three deaths.

6 6 Crew members from the cruise ship MV Hondius, which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, disembark after arriving at the Port of Rotterdam, where Dutch authorities are preparing quarantine arrangements, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 18, 2026.

The WHO recommends monitoring and quarantining high-risk ​contacts for 42 days after exposure, while advising low-risk contacts to self-monitor and seek medical care if symptoms ​develop.

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