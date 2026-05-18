‘System’ to ‘Desi Bling’: New films and web series to bing on OTT this week

From horror thrillers to courtroom dramas, reality shows to animated adventures, this week’s OTT slate has something for nearly every kind of binge-watcher. Here’s a look at the films and web series hitting streaming platforms this week.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy

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Streaming from: May 19

Platform: Available to buy and rent on Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play

Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin reimagines one of horror’s most recognisable monsters with a far more unsettling approach in Lee Cronin’s The Mummy. The film follows journalist Charlie Cannon (Jack Reynor), and his wife (Laia Costa), as they finally track down their daughter Katie years after she vanished in the Egyptian desert. What appears to be a miraculous reunion slowly spirals into terror, thanks to a malevolent spirit..

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

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Streaming from: May 19

Platform: Available to buy and rent on Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play

Following the massive success of Nintendo’s 2023 animated adaptation of the popular video game, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie takes Mario and company into outer space. The sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie sees Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt), teaming up once again with Luigi, Toad and Princess Peach to rescue Princess Rosalina from Bowser Jr.

The film also introduces Yoshi and throws in a surprise Nintendo crossover involving Fox McCloud. Voice actors include Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Anya Taylor-Joy, Brie Larson, Donald Glover and Glen Powell.

Desi Bling

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Streaming from: May 20

Platform: Netflix

After the popularity of Dubai Bling, Netflix turns its focus toward Dubai’s elite Indian social circle with Desi Bling. The reality series follows billionaire businessman Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal and their families as relationships, rivalries and luxury lifestyles collide.

Television stars Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash serve as the audience’s entry point into this ultra-exclusive world.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

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Streaming from: May 20

Platform: Apple TV

Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany headlines Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, a dark comedy thriller about a divorced mother who becomes obsessed with solving what she believes is a crime she witnessed at her son’s football match. As Paula’s amateur investigation deepens, she finds herself tangled in blackmail, murder and a larger conspiracy.

The cast also includes Jake Johnson, Dolly De Leon, Murray Bartlett and Brandon Flynn.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

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Streaming from: May 20

Platform: Prime Video

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan returns with a new operation in Ghost War, bringing John Krasinski back as the CIA analyst-turned-operative. This time, Ryan is drawn into a conspiracy involving a rogue black-ops unit that appears to know the team’s every move.

Joining him are returning cast members Michael Kelly and Wendell Pierce, alongside newcomer Sienna Miller as MI6 officer Emma Marlowe.

The Boroughs

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Streaming from: May 20

Platform: Netflix

After Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers move from small-town Indiana to a retirement community in the New Mexico desert with The Boroughs. The mystery series centres on recently widowed engineer Sam Cooper (Alfred Molina), who uncovers an otherworldly threat stealing time itself from the elderly residents around him. The ensemble cast includes Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare and Clarke Peters.

Madhuvidhu

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Streaming from: May 22

Platform: Sony LIV

Malayalam family comedy Madhuvidhu arrives on streaming after a theatrical run earlier this year. Directed by debutant Vishnu Aravind, the film follows Amrutharaj (Sharaf U Dheen), whose chaotic all-male household repeatedly sabotages his marriage prospects. Things become even more complicated after he falls for Sneha (Kalyani Panicker). Jagadish, Saikumar and Azees Nedumangad round out the cast.

Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel

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Streaming from: May 22

Platform: ZEE5

Set in rural Uttar Pradesh, Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel explores caste hierarchies through the story of Bablu Mahto (Anshumaan Pushkar). Bablu, the son of a Launda Naach performer, is forced into a double life — one as himself and another as the performer Lalli — while secretly plotting revenge against the powerful Singh and Pandey families who dominate the region.

System

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Streaming from: May 22

Platform: JioHotstar

Bareily Ki Barfi helmer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shifts into the courtroom drama genre with System. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha as an ambitious public prosecutor seeking one final courtroom victory to secure her future at her father’s law firm. She teams up with a street-smart stenographer played by Jyotika, only to discover that their partnership is built on hidden motives and class tensions. The film also stars Ashutosh Gowariker.