From Demi Moore’s pink couture gown to Noah Schnapp’s debut: Celebrities serve high-fashion goals on Cannes red carpet

From Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp’s Cannes red-carpet debut to Demi Moore’s electric pink gown and Jun Ji-hyun and Ji Chang-wook’s coordinated white ensembles, Saturday at the Cannes Film Festival was packed with standout celebrity looks that epitomised high fashion.
The Substance actress Demi Moore attended the world premiere of James Gray's Paper Tiger in a dramatic Matières Fécales Fall 2026 gown on Saturday, May 16. The pink satin ensemble featured a voluminous skirt and an oversized bow detail on the bodice. The look was styled by Brad Goreski.
Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp attended the The Beloved (El Ser Querido) premiere on Saturday wearing a sleek, custom Karl Lagerfeld classic black tuxedo. This appearance marked Schnapp’s Cannes red carpet debut.
Cate Blanchett also attended the highly anticipated world premiere of Paper Tiger. She looked gorgeous in a custom black velvet Louis Vuitton halter-neck gown drawn from their Fall 2026 collection.
Actress-filmmaker Kristen Stewart attended the premiere of her new comedy film Full Phil in a red-and-black Chanel gown. An absurd father-daughter comedy screening out of competition, Full Phil received mixed reactions from the midnight crowd due to its bizarre plot. The film still secured a five-minute standing ovation at the festival.
Jun Ji-hyun and Ji Chang-wook walked the red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival for the midnight screening of their film Colony. Directed by visionary filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho, best known for Train to Busan, the zombie thriller also stars Koo Kye-hwan, Shin Hyun-bin and Kim Shin-rok. The South Korean stars turned heads on the red carpet as they twinned in elegant white ensembles.