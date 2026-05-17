From Demi Moore’s pink couture gown to Noah Schnapp’s debut: Celebrities serve high-fashion goals on Cannes red carpet

From Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp’s Cannes red-carpet debut to Demi Moore’s electric pink gown and Jun Ji-hyun and Ji Chang-wook’s coordinated white ensembles, Saturday at the Cannes Film Festival was packed with standout celebrity looks that epitomised high fashion.

1 5 Instagram/@matieresfecales

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The Substance actress Demi Moore attended the world premiere of James Gray's Paper Tiger in a dramatic Matières Fécales Fall 2026 gown on Saturday, May 16. The pink satin ensemble featured a voluminous skirt and an oversized bow detail on the bodice. The look was styled by Brad Goreski.

2 5 Instagram/@noahschnapp

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp attended the The Beloved (El Ser Querido) premiere on Saturday wearing a sleek, custom Karl Lagerfeld classic black tuxedo. This appearance marked Schnapp’s Cannes red carpet debut.

3 5 Instagram/@cate.blanchett

Cate Blanchett also attended the highly anticipated world premiere of Paper Tiger. She looked gorgeous in a custom black velvet Louis Vuitton halter-neck gown drawn from their Fall 2026 collection.

4 5 Instagram/@festivaldecannes

Actress-filmmaker Kristen Stewart attended the premiere of her new comedy film Full Phil in a red-and-black Chanel gown. An absurd father-daughter comedy screening out of competition, Full Phil received mixed reactions from the midnight crowd due to its bizarre plot. The film still secured a five-minute standing ovation at the festival.

5 5 Instagram/@jcwook_myhero_rusfandom

Jun Ji-hyun and Ji Chang-wook walked the red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival for the midnight screening of their film Colony. Directed by visionary filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho, best known for Train to Busan, the zombie thriller also stars Koo Kye-hwan, Shin Hyun-bin and Kim Shin-rok. The South Korean stars turned heads on the red carpet as they twinned in elegant white ensembles.