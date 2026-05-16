In pictures: From Himsagar to Alphonso, mangoes take over Kolkata’s Mechua market

As the morning light settles over central Kolkata, Mechua Bazar — the wholesale fruit market near Burrabazar — is packed with sellers, retailers and mango lovers flocking to pick varieties of ripe mangoes. From trucks to handcarts, traders unload crates of mangoes from across the country. One of the city’s busiest wholesale fruit markets, Mechua has a large variety from Bengal’s Himsagar to Alphonso. My Kolkata visited the market to scout for the best mangoes this season.

Himsagar

1 7 Photos: Amit Datta

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The pride of Bengal, Himsagar, is available at around Rs 100 per kg. With less fibre, intense sweetness and a deep aroma, it continues to be one of Kolkata’s favourite summer fruits.

Banganapalle

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Selling between Rs 200 and Rs 250 per kg, Banganapalle mangoes from Andhra Pradesh are large and golden-yellow. Their mild sweetness and smooth flesh make them a favourite pick for desserts.

Kesar

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Kesar mangoes from Gujarat, priced between Rs 250 and Rs 300 per kg, are known for their saffron skin and strong aroma. The variety is widely available in Kolkata markets and is a favourite among mango lovers for its sweetness and creamy texture.

Alphonso

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Among the premium arrivals every year, Alphonso mangoes are sold in boxes on a bed of straws. Being sold at Rs 600 for a box of 12 pieces, these are also known as Hapus and Ratnagiri. Alphonso remains one of the most sought-after mango varieties from Maharashtra and Goa.

Totapuri

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Available between Rs 250 and Rs 300 per kg, Totapuri mangoes from south India can be recognised by their pointed tip. They are slightly tangy in taste. They are commonly used for making juices, salads and pickles.

Gulabkhas

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Priced at around Rs 150 per kg, Bihar’s Gulabkhas mangoes are smaller in size. The skin of these mangoes has a red hue. These are sweet and fragrant.

Dasheri

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Dasheri mangoes from Lucknow are available at Rs 150 per kg. Slim and elongated, these mangoes are known for their juicy flesh and strong sweetness.