Kolkata sweet shops turn Assembly election into a celebration with poll-themed sandesh

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In Kolkata, even bitterly fought elections come with a touch of sweetness.

At several sweet shops in the city, trays of sandesh and rosogolla have taken on a distinctly political flavour this election season, stamped with symbols and messages that mirror the mood of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

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At Balaram Mullick Radharaman Mullick, sandesh carry the emblems of major political parties including Trinamool, BJP, CPM and Congress, while others have embossed greetings such as ‘Safoller abhinandan’ and ‘Joyi hoyo’.

Alongside, there are rosogollas in green and saffron colours, adding political colour to Bengal’s sweet pride.

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“Like any other big event, even the election is a celebration for us. We make different sweets for different occasions like the World Cup or Olympics, so why not elections?” said Sudip Mullick, owner of Balaram Mullick.

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He added that the idea is not to favour any side but to spread a sense of festivity and goodwill. “All these sweets are for everyone. People are happy to see them.”

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Mullick said the brand has a tradition of marking major events through themed sweets, and this year, the variety is wider. “Demand has been steady across items, said Mullick,” with customers buying them both as novelties and gifts. Prices range from Rs 25 to Rs 500.