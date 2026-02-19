Southern comfort: The old-school Chinese restaurants in south Kolkata plating their own legacy

South Kolkata’s Chinese restaurants are more than just places to eat. They are institutions built over decades, carrying forward recipes, family legacies and flavours that have comforted generations. From Sarat Bose Road to Jodhpur Park and Hindustan Park, these old-school addresses continue to dish out familiar favourites that never go out of style.

Mandarin

Located at the crossing of Southern Avenue and Sarat Bose Road, Mandarin is run by Monica Liu, often referred to as the ‘Don of Chinatown’. She is also associated with some of Kolkata’s better-known Chinese restaurants such as Kim Ling, Beijing and Tung Fong. The decor carries a hint of old Cantonese romance, but it is the food that keeps regulars coming back. The crisp chilli garlic fish pairs beautifully with prawn rice noodles, while the comforting Cantonese noodles served with homemade green chilli sauce is perfect for a humid Kolkata evening. The sticky lemon garlic chicken is another crowd favourite.

Must try: Chilli garlic fish, Prawn rice noodles, Lemon garlic chicken

Pocket pinch: Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 for two

Address: 217, Sarat Bose Rd, Lake Market, Kalighat; 10/A, Lake Avenue, Kalighat

Kimli

A beloved name in south Kolkata, Kimli has completed 25 years of serving Tangra-style Chinese food. Now helmed by second-generation owner Payal Bose, the restaurant continues to draw loyal patrons for its generous portions and familiar flavours. The menu celebrates Kolkata Chinese cuisine with dishes that are bold, hearty and perfect for family gatherings.

Must try: Chilli chicken, Mixed fried rice, Tangra-style gravies

Pocket pinch: Rs 700 to Rs 1,200 for two

Address: 56, Purna Das Road, Golpark, Gariahat

Nu Wan Li

Nu Wan Li is another gem of the neighbourhood, known for its comforting Chinese fare and no frills decor. The restaurant for years, has built a reputation for serving dependable classics that appeal to both old patrons and new diners. It is the kind of place where the food does the talking.

Must try: Classic Chinese gravies and noodles

Pocket pinch: Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 for two

Address: 59D, Hazra Road, Dover Terrace

Kowloon

Nearly 50 years old, Kowloon first operated out of New Alipore before shifting to James Long Sarani in Taratala near DAV School. Originally owned by a Chinese gentleman named Peter, who passed away during the pandemic, the restaurant later changed hands. Despite the transition, it continues to hold on to its authentic taste. Their pork dishes are especially popular and the main courses remain consistent crowd pleasers.

Must try: Roast pork, Bekti in hot garlic sauce, Lemon coriander soup

Pocket pinch: Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 for two

Address: 42A, Diamond Harbour Rd, Block 6, Sahapur, Taratala

Jimmy’s Kitchen, Jodhpur Park

At Jimmy’s Kitchen in Jodhpur Park, some of the best Calcutta-Chinese ‘telebhaja’ can be found under the dim sum section on the menu. The prawn balls, crispy wontons, sui mai and pan-fried dumplings evoke the charm of old Tiretta Bazaar breakfasts. The standout, however, is the spring rolls. Perfectly crisp on the outside and filled with juicy pork and prawn stuffing, they are best enjoyed hot and in generous numbers.

Must try: Spring rolls, Prawn balls, Siu mai

Pocket pinch: Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 for two

Address: 1, 425, Gariahat Road South, Jodhpur Park

Cantonese Restaurant

Cantonese Restaurant has long been part of south Kolkata’s Chinese dining circuit. Known for its straightforward approach to Cantonese cooking, it serves reliable favourites in a simple setting. Generations of families have frequented the restaurant for comforting bowls of soup, fried rice and classic gravies.

Must try: Chilli chicken, Fried rice, Cantonese noodles

Pocket pinch: Rs 700 to Rs 1,200 for two

Address: 28, Raja Subodh Chandra Mallick Road, Poddar Nagar, Jadavpur

Krystal Chopsticks

Situated in Hindustan Park, Krystal Chopsticks has earned a steady following over the years. The menu is extensive and caters to those who enjoy both seafood and meat-heavy dishes. Their seafood coriander soup is fragrant and comforting, while the golden fried prawns and shredded lamb are packed with flavour. The mixed Cantonese noodles and fried rice round off a satisfying meal.

Must try: Seafood coriander soup, Golden fried prawns, Shredded lamb

Pocket pinch: Rs 800 to Rs 1,300 for two

Address: 71/H, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Gariahat