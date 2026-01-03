MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 January 2026

Loyal version

Since Sharanya Deyy, the playwright and director, presumably aimed to have the play latch onto the local, present-day political milieu, a better strategy would have been adaptation, given the fact that Sartre’s France-focused text is predicated upon the experiences of the Second World War

Dipankar Sen Published 03.01.26, 08:46 AM
A moment from 'Epitaphheen Mrityu'

A moment from 'Epitaphheen Mrityu' Source: Dipankar Sen

Calcutta theatre’s search for other-than-proscenium performance spaces throws up surprising finds at times. While all theatre aficionados are thoroughly familiar with the Academy of Fine Arts as a time-hallowed venue for standard, proscenium plays, not many will know of a space on the third floor of the building (above the art galleries) that is usable as a reasonably acceptable performance site. 10th Planet chose this space (basically a large, almost square, room with whitewashed walls) for a show of its new production, Epitaphheen Mrityu, and within the opening few minutes of the play, the biggest issue with the location made its presence felt. Actually heard. Lack of soundproofing allowed the blare of live music playing in the adjoining Rabindra Sadan grounds to invade the room, threatening to drown the dialogues. Though not much meaning should be read into the coincidental nature of things, it was quite unsettling that a play critiquing State-sponsored fascism should almost be submerged under the cacophony of government-funded festivities. The actors genuinely deserve praise for robustly battling the unrelenting sonic aggression without losing focus.

Epitaphheen Mrityu is a fairly loyal translation of Jean-Paul Sartre’s Men Without Shadows. Since Sharanya Deyy, the playwright and director, presumably aimed to have the play latch onto the local, present-day political milieu, a better strategy would have been adaptation, given the fact that Sartre’s France-focused text is predicated upon the experiences of the Second World War. There is no denying that smartly done localisations have greater traction with the audience as compared to translations, which tend to remain distant and difficult to connect to. Still, the play resonates with the audience, primarily due to the polished, motivated performances rendered by the actors. While Samudra Singha, Samudranil Sarkar, Sharanya Deyy, and Arthes Das are all quite effective, Namrota Roy is indeed a revelation with her mature interpretation of Lucie. Deyy’s ploy of segregating the performance space into two zones and having the audience move around works well, deliberately creating a sense of dislocation and disorientation.

RELATED TOPICS

Art Review Academy Of Fine Arts Jean-Paul Sartre
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SIR has a parent problem: Suspicious-mapping call for 24 lakh Bengal voters

Sources said these 24.21 lakh voters had come under suspicion on the grounds of too many of them linking themselves to the same parent — particularly, a parent who seemed too young to have had so many children when the previous SIR was conducted
Abhishek Banerjee waves to the gathering at the public rally in Baruipur on Friday. (PTI picture)
Quote left Quote right

People stood in line for demonetisation. 10 years on, people are standing in line for SIR

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT