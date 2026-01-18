Growing up Gen Z and queer: Navigating identity, freedom, and self in India

If you ask me if there is a homogenous Gen Z Indian/South Asian, I would say no. I’d rather talk about my own experiences, expectations and views. I come from a multitude of intersectional identities, a minority in different ways in a majoritarian country — be it queerness, religion or ability. While I do believe that my generation is definitely more progressive than earlier ones, I must concede that even in these times, the Indian system does not function optimally for people like myself.

Growing up in suburban Bengal was confusing for me and then I was sent away to boarding school. What I learned at home as my assigned religion at birth and what I learned at my missionary residential school did not match. It confused me as to what is right and wrong, religion-wise. And this has defined my present religious-spiritual practices. Which side should I take? That question played in a loop inside my head.

ADVERTISEMENT

And then there were my explorations with identity. When in school, I was not comfortable doing the typical boy things, talking about the female body as an object of sexual gratification. I hated every moment of my school life.

University was much better; I studied in Calcutta. It was a more or less non-judgemental space. I had the freedom to be myself.

I have always led an independent life. Later, the Internet helped me become what I am.

My various identities are intrinsically linked to it. Through spaces and forums such as Facebook, Reddit, Discord, I discovered myself and connected with others like me. The childhood fears of “ke ki bhabbe, loke ki bolbe, barite manbe na” dissolved. I started to think that I have my own people, and I’ll figure something out. And to be honest, it has worked out fine.

My Left leanings did not come from a familial space, but as I grew older, I felt a definite affinity. Communist? Socialist? I can’t or won’t use such labels to define myself. But yes, there are core philosophies I staunchly believe in, such as the welfare state, universal healthcare, social housing, etc. etc. The university space allowed me to engage in student politics and activism.

Elders complain that our generation does not care about what is happening around us, that we prioritise ourselves and are tied to our phones. My question to them — what have you done that this country should be in the state it is in?

For me, prioritising myself, my happiness and experiences are important. So? Yes, I don’t have a lot of material possessions, but I’ve travelled to most states of my country and to other nations too and I have had priceless experiences, which I value over money and material possessions.

I currently live outside India pursuing higher studies and I work to support myself. But I did not leave for educational reasons alone. While I can choose to work more, I do not. I prefer a minimalist lifestyle, at the same time, I give a lot of time to myself, for my mental health.

Yes, mental health, what a lot of people from older generations will just shame and shrug off as hysteria.

We are living in a society that does not cater to the needs of the intersectional individual. So we are trying to come up with solutions of our own.

I want to live in a society where I don’t need to face stigma, be it for gender, religion, dis/ability. Being Gen Z to me is to be myself, to make meaning of the world in my own way.

Broti, 25, transfem identifying person from suburban Bengal, currently pursuing higher studies in Europe