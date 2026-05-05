India, Philippines discuss collaboration on shared issues of mobility and migration

India and Philippines have discussed collaboration on the shared issues of mobility and migration on the sidelines of a forum being organised in New York.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers of Philippines Hans Leo Cacdac on Monday.

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"Pleased to meet H.E. Mr. Hans Leo Cacdac Secretary (Minister), Department of the Migrant Workers of Philippines. Discussed collaboration on the shared issues of mobility and migration," Singh said in a post on X.

Singh is leading India's delegation to the second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) being organised under the UN General Assembly from May 4 to 8.

India is one of the world's largest sources of migrant workers, making such discussions significant for labour mobility and overseas employment.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement last week that Singh would deliver India's "national statement" at the Plenary session of the IMRF.

India will also organise and host a side-event highlighting its achievements in the area of digital innovations in migration governance.

The IMRF is an intergovernmental forum to review progress on a UN agreement on migration and how it links to wider sustainable development goals. It typically concludes with the adoption of a progress declaration. The first IMRF was held in 2022.

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