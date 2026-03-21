Rahul Gandhi targets Modi government over economy, warns of price rise after elections

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the Modi government over the current economic situation, alleging a lack of direction and strategy.

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha raised concerns over the weakening rupee and rising fuel costs, and warned of a possible impact on household expenses.

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He also said fuel prices could be revised after the upcoming elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

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“The rupee weakening against the dollar and heading towards 100, along with a sharp rise in industrial fuel prices – these are not just numbers; they are clear signals of the inflation to come. The government may call it normal, but the reality is: Production and transport will become more expensive; MSMEs will be hit the hardest; prices of everyday items will go up; and FII money will flow out even faster, putting more pressure on the stock market,” Rahul said in his post in Hindi.

He added that rising costs would eventually reach consumers. “And it's just a matter of time – after the elections, the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG will be hiked too,” he said.

“The Modi government has neither direction nor strategy – just empty rhetoric. The question is not what the government is saying, it is what is left on your plate,” the Congress leader said.

The comments come amid concerns over global energy markets and the impact of tensions in West Asia, which have affected supply chains and added pressure on import costs.