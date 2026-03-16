Rahul Gandhi urges Modi to confer posthumous Bharat Ratna on BSP founder Kanshi Ram

Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, requesting a posthumous Bharat Ratna for BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

“As we commemorate the birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram ji today and reflect on his legacy and contributions, I write with a request that he be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously,” Rahul wrote.

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“Through his movements, he raised political awareness among Bahujans and the poor. He reminded them that their vote, voice, and representation are important, and that this country belongs to everyone equally. Because of his efforts, many people who had never considered entering public life began to see politics as a means to achieve justice and equality.

“Our Constitution promises equality, dignity, and participation for every Indian. Kanshi Ram ji devoted his life to making these promises meaningful for those at the very bottom of society. In doing so, he strengthened the foundations of Indian democracy and made our political system more representative and just,” he added.

The Rae Bareli MP’s demand comes days after he participated in a Samvidhan Sammelan in Lucknow, seen as the Congress’s effort to refashion itself as a defender of social justice.

At the event on Friday, Rahul said: “The path on which we were moving, we should have moved at a faster pace. There have been shortcomings on Congress’s part. If Jawaharlal Nehru were alive, Kanshi Ram would have been made a chief minister from the Congress.”