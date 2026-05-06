IndiGo flight fire scare as power bank blaze triggers evacuation in Chandigarh

All passengers and the crew aboard a stationary IndiGo aircraft at Chandigarh airport were evacuated on Tuesday after the power bank of a passenger caught fire, according to a source.

The incident happened on IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh, which had completed taxying after landing.

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According to sources, smoke was seen coming from an overhead bin after the aircraft landed and a passenger alerted the crew. The crew acted promptly to douse the fire, alerted the emergency evacuation team and deployed slides to safely evacuate the passengers.

“All customers have been safely moved to the terminal and are being attended to by the team to ensure their well-being,” IndiGo said in a statement. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations, the airline added.

However, the incident sparked a discussion on the risks associated with lithium-ion batteries, commonly used in devices like power banks, which are completely barred in checked baggage.

They are allowed in carry-on luggage but since November 2025, stricter norms require passengers to keep them in the seat pocket or the personal item bag instead

of overhead bins. Air travellers cannot use power banks to charge phones, laptops,

or other devices during the flight.