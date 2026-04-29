Pune cops issue 'Leave India' notice to three US tourists engaged in 'religious propagation'

Police in Maharashtra's Pune city have issued a 'Leave India' notice to three American nationals after they were allegedly found engaging in religious propagation activities and violating tourist visa norms, officials said on Wednesday.

The trio was recently found distributing pamphlets of religious nature in Sadashiv Peth area of the city, they said.

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All three US nationals are men. While one of them is a senior citizen, two others are in the age group of 45 to 50 years, an official said.

"These three American nationals are on tourist visas. They were found distributing pamphlets in Sadashiv Peth. Alert citizens spotted them and informed the police," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Sandip Bhajibhakare said.

During inquiry, it was confirmed that all three are American nationals visiting India on tourist visas, he said.

"The pamphlets distributed by them were in English, Marathi and Hindi, and contained content related to Christian religion. Following scrutiny, they were issued a 'Leave India' notice for violating the tourist visa norms. They are required to leave the country by May 10," he added.

He said the trio was in Mumbai before arriving in Pune about a week ago.

Police are also probing possible local links in the case.

"We are checking if any local institution or individual is connected to them," Bhajibhakare said.