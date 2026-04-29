Lakshadweep eases tourist entry rules, drops sponsor and police clearance requirements

The Union Territory of Lakshadweep has eased its entry permit process for tourists, removing key requirements to make travel to the islands simpler and more convenient.

According to a circular issued by the island administration on Wednesday, tourists will no longer need a local sponsor to apply for entry permits.

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The administration has also done away with the requirement for prior police clearance certificates from applicants' home locations.

Instead, security checks will be handled by the Lakshadweep Police after applications are submitted.

The changes are said to be aimed at encouraging more tourists to the islands while maintaining security.

However, travellers must still apply for permits at least 14 days in advance and clearly mention the specific islands and travel dates in their application.

The administration has also made it mandatory for applicants to include all islands they plan to visit or pass through.

Visitors will not be allowed to enter islands not listed in their permits.

Transit points will be limited to Kavaratti or Agatti, with a maximum transit time of 12 hours, the circular said.

Authorities advised travellers to book flight tickets only after receiving their entry permits to avoid cancellations.

All applications will be processed based on eligibility and completeness of documents, the circular added.

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