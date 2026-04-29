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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 29 April 2026

India can see 15 to 40 extra hot days each year for next two decades: AI-based climate platform

The country could see a rise of 20 to 40 warm nights annually in several regions

PTI Published 29.04.26, 05:20 PM
A man beats the heat on a hot summer day, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, April 25, 2026.

A man beats the heat on a hot summer day, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, April 25, 2026. PTI

India could see an additional 15 to 40 unusually hot days each year in the next two decades due to accelerating climate change, compared to the 1981-2010 climatic baseline, according to a new artificial intelligence-powered climate intelligence platform.

The platform -- known as the Climate Resilience Analytics and Visualisation Intelligence System (CRAVIS), and is developed by Delhi-based climate think tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) -- was launched on Wednesday.

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According to CRAVIS, the country could see a rise of 20 to 40 warm nights annually in several regions.

Moreover, heavy rainfall events are projected to increase steadily in the next two decades. Many districts could see 10 to 30 additional heavy rainfall days annually.

Central and southern states such as Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are expected to witness a stronger increase in both rainfall and hot days.

CRAVIS makes these projections by combining 40 years of historical climate data. It can provide projections extending to 2030-50 and 2051-70.

The platform also provides climate data at the district, grid and state levels across 279 indicators, distilled into over 20 analysis-friendly metrics spanning temperature, precipitation and humidity.

In a statement, Arunabha Ghosh, CEO of CEEW, said, "CRAVIS is designed to move climate intelligence from models to the hands of decision-makers at all levels of governance, making it usable, trusted and embedded in everyday planning and response systems across sectors and scales, from districts to markets in India and, eventually, across the Global South."

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