MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 27 December 2025

Probe panel files IndiGo report after large-scale flight disruptions

The panel, headed by DGCA joint director-general Sanjay K. Bramhane, was constituted on December 5 to conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to the flight disruptions

Our Bureau Published 27.12.25, 06:29 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The inquiry committee that probed the large-scale flight disruptions at IndiGo earlier this month has submitted its report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), sources said.

The panel, headed by DGCA joint director-general Sanjay K. Bramhane, was constituted on December 5 to conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to the flight disruptions. Details of the report could not be immediately ascertained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, IndiGo had cancelled thousands of flights over days, the problem arising from poor planning and staff shortages while implementing new pilot rest norms.

The DGCA had prima facie found that there were deficiencies in internal oversight, operational preparedness and compliance planning, warranting an independent examination. The aviation regulator had observed that IndiGo had failed to anticipate the actual crew requirement under the revised flight duty time norms, pointing to planning and assessment gaps.

GST penalty

IndiGo has been slapped with a GST penalty of a little over 13 lakh by the Punjab government for 2021-22. The company will contest the ruling.

RELATED TOPICS

Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi calls for fair polls in Bangladesh, remains cautious on Tarique's return to Dhaka

“India supports free, fair and inclusive elections in Bangladesh. This development should be seen in that context,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, asked about India’s views on Rahman’s return ahead of the national elections, scheduled for February
Iltija Mufti
Quote left Quote right

Not India or Bharat nor Hindustan. Thy name is Lynchistaan

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT