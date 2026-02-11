Hardeep Singh Puri rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Epstein charge: ‘Nothing to do with crimes’

Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday tore into Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who had cited the diplomat-turned-Union minister’s name in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Puri said he met the disgraced financier, who was convicted on paedophilia charges and died by suicide in prison, three or “maximum four times” in eight years.

“I was invited to join the International Peace Institute,” the Union minister said. “My interactions were professional and related to the Independent Commission on Multilateralism, where the chair was the former Australian prime minister, and I served as secretary-general. My boss at IPI, Mr. Terje Larsen, knew Epstein, and I met Epstein only as part of a delegation discussing UN-related issues. I also met Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn’s founder, but only in the context of professional discussions on India’s internet and business opportunities.

“It had nothing to do with any wrongdoing...I was a far-sighted private citizen providing insights about India’s opportunities. Any claims connecting me to Epstein’s criminal activities are baseless. The only substantive emails involved professional advice about India’s economy and internet-based opportunities,” he said.

“I am advising them on digital India, internet penetration, Make in India even before the missions are here,” he said.

Asked about him allegedly facilitating a visa for someone, Puri said: “I was Grade 1 ambassador for many years. Wherever I have been I have been requested about visas…. I passed it onto someone who passed it onto someone who said apply online. Is this showing a favour?”

He slammed Congress leaders who had questioned his role. “Pawan Khera is non serious and so is his boss,” Puri said.

Speaking to reporters hours after the leader of the Opposition's remarks in Parliament, Puri said his interactions with Jeffrey Epstein “had nothing to do with charges against him.”

The minister added that his primary interaction at the time was with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, whom he had invited to India.

“I had no interest in Epstein's activities. For them, I was not the 'right person',” he said, adding that Epstein had called him “two-faced” in emails and that Rahul should read the correspondence.

Puri said the Congress leader was misrepresenting the nature of the disclosures.

Earlier, in response to Gandhi’s Budget speech, Puri had accused him of making “baseless allegations” and walking out of the House.

Rahul, speaking in the Lok Sabha and later to reporters outside Parliament, referred to US Department of Justice records on Epstein.

"There is a businessman, Anil Ambani, I want to ask why is he not in jail? The reason is that his name is in the Epstein Files. I would also like to ask Hardeep Puri, who introduced him to Epstein. I know who introduced him, and Hardeep Puri knows who introduced him," Rahul claimed.

A search on the US justice department's Epstein Library showed Puri setting up a meeting with Epstein on May 19, 2017.

Another email thread from September 2014 showed Epstein introducing Puri to Hoffman. Epstein wrote: "reid - hardeep . hardeep reid, . reid hardeep is your man in india."

In the correspondence that followed, Puri wrote to Reid: “"On Jeffrey's taste in people, I have no doubt. His instincts are even better."

In December 2014, Puri wrote in an email: "Dear Jeff. Season's Greetings. Please let me know when you are back from your exotic island. I would like to come across for a chat, apart from giving you some books to excite an interest in India. Warmly, Hardeep".

Epstein replied: "I was writing you . Amazing . I spoke to Reid".

Puri wrote back: "Indeed, telepathy. Give me a shout when you are back.And, have fun. Not that you require encouragement from others fir that."

US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Monday underlined in an interview with Fox News that mere association with Epstein is not a crime.

Blanche said: “...we will always investigate any evidence of misconduct, but as you know, it’s not a crime to party with Mr. Epstein. So as horrible as it… it’s not a crime to email with Mr. Epstein.”