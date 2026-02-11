Jimmy Kemmel to Jordan Klepper: A ‘million’ jokes erupt over Donald Trump’s name in Epstein files

What’s in a name? A lot, if it is the US President and if it appears a “million times” in the files of a child sex offender.

Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s name appears in disgraced financier Epstein Files “more than a million times.”

“A million times? There’s not even that many references to Hamlet in the play ‘Hamlet,’” Jordan Klepper said on Tuesday’s “The Daily Show.”

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel also expressed disbelief.

““That’s more than Harry Potter gets mentioned in all seven Harry Potter books,” the comedian said during Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

Politicians are known for exaggerations and hyperbole to put their point across but the Epstein Files, the latest tranche of which was released on January 30, has nearly 3.5 million pages, including 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.

A simple math would mean Trump’s name appears every three to four pages in the files.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law by President Trump on November 19, 2025.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. But both of them have been seen together in many photos in the 1990s. Trump has claimed he cut off all ties with Epstein 2004 after the financier tried to “steal” employees from Trump’s club Mar-a-Lago.

But a Federal Bureau of Investigation document released by the justice department recently revealed that a former Florida police chief once received a call from Trump in 2006 in which he was told that "everyone" knows about Epstein’s behaviour.

The document was a written record of a 2019 FBI interview with the former police chief.

"Thank goodness you're stopping him, everyone has known he's been doing this," Trump had allegedly told the police chief after calling the department when the FBI launched an investigation, reported BBC.

When investigators arrested Epstein in 2019 for sex trafficking, Trump said, “No, I had no idea. I had no idea. I haven't spoken to him in many, many years."

There is no direct evidence of Trump’s involvement in Epstein’s affairs. But as one CNN report points out, a search for “Donald Trump” yielded more than 1,800 hits in the Epstein files.

The Telegraph Online searched the name of Trump in the Epstein files and a cursory glance showed the name “Donald Trump” appears 1,432 times and “Trump” appears 4.728 times.