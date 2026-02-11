IAF seeks rapid induction of new fighter jets, Rafale among options under review

The Indian Air Force is looking to induct “a lot more” newer-generation fighter aircraft into its fleet “the sooner, the better”, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor said, signalling an urgent push to strengthen combat capabilities even though a final decision on the platform remains pending.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi ahead of Exercise Vayu Shakti, Kapoor said expanding the fleet of Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) is under active consideration.

Asked whether the force is looking to induct more Rafale jets — described as a “hero” during Operation Sindoor — he acknowledged the aircraft’s prominence.

"Rafale definitely was a hero, among other heroes during Operation Sindoor. Yes, Rafale is the buzzword, it is definitely a buzzword," the VCAS said.

"The IAF is looking forward to induct a lot more MRFA aircraft, whether that will be Rafale or any other aircraft, is presently under consideration. And, a concrete decision on it has not yet been taken," he said.

The move is aimed at enhancing the IAF’s overall operational readiness amid evolving security demands.

The term MRFA refers to multi-role fighter aircraft.

"The IAF is looking forward to induct a lot more of newer-generation aircraft in its inventory, and the sooner, the better," he said.

The Indian Air Force will demonstrate its full spectrum of combat and firepower capabilities during Exercise 'Vayu Shakti' at the Pokharan range close to the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan on February 27, which will also highlight the success of Operation Sindoor and the IAF's ability to "rapidly punish the enemy" and dominate the operational environment.

More than 120 air assets, comprising 77 fighter jets, which include Rafale, Su-30MKI, MiG-29, LCA Tejas, Jaguar, Mirage-2000; Apache, Chinook and LCH Prachand, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), among helicopters, and eight transport aircraft will be part of the exercise, with C-295 making its debut in the drill, according to IAF officials.

In the 2024 edition of 'Vayu Shakti', Rafale, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand and Apache attack helicopters were among the assets which had taken part in the exercise for the first time.

Rafale is manufactured by French defence major Dassault Aviation.

The first five Rafale aircraft of the IAF had arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala, in July 2020 and were later inducted into it.

India has two operational Rafale squadrons -- No. 17 'Golden Arrows' based in Ambala, Haryana, and No. 101 'Falcons' based in Hasimara, West Bengal.

The IAF had formally inducted Rafale aircraft into No. 101 Squadron at Air Force Station, Hasimara in July 2021.