Two toddlers killed after school bus runs over them before father in Bengaluru

The bus driver was arrested and a case was registered against him for rash and negligent driving

PTI Published 11.02.26, 11:18 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

Two children were killed when a school bus ran over them in front of one of the child’s father in the city on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at Thanisandra.

Nagana Gowda, a policeman, was taking his daughter Varsha (2) and his elder brother’s daughter Bhanu (4) on his motorcycle to buy milk.

He was waiting to cross the road. The school bus on the stretch was taking a turn and hit the two-wheeler before running over the toddlers. However, Gowda escaped unhurt.

The bus driver was arrested and a case was registered against him for rash and negligent driving, police said.

