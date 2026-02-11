Election Commission to set up polling booths in 78 large housing societies in Bengal, list on February 25

The Election Commission has decided to set up polling stations in 78 large residential complexes in West Bengal, and the list of such housing societies will be published on February 25, a senior official at the poll panel said on Wednesday.

The decision comes amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which is likely to reduce the number of voters in the state where assembly elections are due in a few months.

"Seventy-eight residential complexes have been identified for setting up polling booths. The detailed list will be made public on February 25. As the number of electors is expected to decrease significantly following the revision, the total number of booths will also come down," the official added.

The EC maintained that many residents of high-rise buildings often skip voting as polling stations are located at a distance.

"Experience shows that when booths are located far away, several voters, particularly senior citizens, do not turn up to vote. Setting up booths within large housing complexes will make voting more convenient," the poll official said.

Earlier, the Commission had announced plans to set up polling booths in 69 high-rise complexes across seven districts, including Kolkata.

On Wednesday, however, the Commission said the number had been increased to 78 residential complexes across the state. The district-wise break-up will be known once the final list is published later this month.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier written to the Election Commission expressing strong objections to the move. The EC clarified that polling stations would be set up in residential complexes with more than 300 registered voters.

The proposal to establish polling booths inside multi-storey residential complexes evoked mixed reactions. A section of residents objected to the move, arguing that it would disturb their privacy and peace.

"Turning residential premises into polling stations will affect our security and daily routine," a resident of a housing complex in the southern part of the city's Behala area said.

However, others supported the initiative, saying it would improve voter turnout.

