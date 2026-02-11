Bangladesh Gen-Z demands freedom and change, analysts flag risks in reset election

Nearly 19 months after a student uprising forced former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee Dhaka, the country will be going to polls on Thursday.

A bulk of the students and youngsters who had participated in the uprising are in the 15 to the 29 age group, who constitute around 28 per cent of the country’s population that will queue outside the booths tomorrow.

After 2009 when Hasina came to power, the Opposition parties in the country had claimed multiple times that elections held were not free and fair.

The interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus has promised fair voting for all.

Like the youths in many developing countries, the youth of Bangladesh are also worried about the shrinking job opportunities in the country. When they cast their votes tomorrow, for whichever party, they favour employment generation is a predominant demand.

"I expect the new government to understand young job seekers like me," said Monika Akter, 24, from Bogura district, voting for the first time. "We need a fair and transparent recruitment and exam process. Especially National University graduates - we suffer the most."

Twenty-one-year old Mohammad Muniruzzaman echoed Monika.

“About 86 per cent of National University students are unemployed - that’s really painful. We don’t want to punish our studies and remain jobless. We need IT-based education so we can compete globally,” he said.

The country’s precarious economic situation is a cause of worry for the voters in rural Bangladesh too.

"We spend a lot on seeds and fertiliser, but when we sell vegetables, we don’t get a fair rate," said Farhana Akhter, 21, from a farming family in Bogura. "We don’t expect miracles in one day, but we hope things improve step by step."

Since the fall of Hasina and the end of the Awami League’s stranglehold over Bangladesh, the country has been in turmoil with attacks on those in the Hasina government, or Awami sympathisers as well as the minorities. Most young Bangladeshis still call the Hasina government Fascist.

“We couldn’t speak freely during the Fascist period,” said journalist Mohammad Samimum Jahan. “Whoever comes to power, we need freedom of speech – even to criticise the government.”

The main contest is between the centre-right Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami, longtime allies now facing off in the absence of the disbanded Awami League.

The interim government had banned Awami League and its frontal organisations.

After the death of the BNP chief and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, her son Tariq Rahman has returned after spending years in London while in exile and is leading the BNP’s poll campaign.

“But uncertainties remain over what kind of election it will be,” said economist and political analyst Debapriya Bhattacharya, who led a key anti-corruption committee under the interim administration, told PTI. “Will everyone be able to vote freely? If they do, will their votes be properly counted? So, we cannot judge until the entire process is over.”

Referring to Yunus’ promise of a “new settlement for a new Bangladesh by pushing a reset button,” Bhattacharya said. “A gap is visible in candidate selection, voter participation doubts and the return of old practices involving money and muscle.”

He added that while the interim government recognised how authoritarian power concentration and “family-based politics” weakened the state, it did not address these structural problems.

Zillur Rahman, executive director of the Centre for Governance Studies, said many expected the vote to mark the end of the interim government, which he said failed to deliver promised reforms.

“My fear centres around what would be the scenario of the election day and post election period,” he said.

Rahman said Jamaat, despite its stigma since 1971 for opposing Bangladesh’s independence, created space “visibly with interim government's backing and western support for geopolitical reasons, using its regimented party structure.”

“But if the voter turnout is high, BNP could win but if it is low, Jamaat could benefit,” he told PTI.

Sabir Mostafa, political affairs writer and former chief of Bangla service of BBC and Voice of Bangla services, said, “(Yet), I think, the people of Bangladesh have not turned so crazy to vote for a party (Jamaat) which was opposed to the very foundation of the country.”

He warned that “election manipulation” remained a real fear.

Jon Danilowicz, former deputy head of the U.S. mission in Dhaka, called the vote a “real test.”

“The real test of Bangladesh’s political class will take place on February 13. Will they be able to accept the verdict of Bangladesh’s voters and play their respective roles in helping to build a new Bangladesh? If not, then the odds of history repeating itself will rise,” he wrote on X.