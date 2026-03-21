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regular-article-logo Saturday, 21 March 2026

Pezeshkian proposed West Asia-led security framework in call with PM Modi, says Iran Embassy in India

The embassy said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also pushed for a more active role for BRICS in addressing the situation and stopping what he described as aggression against Iran

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 21.03.26, 09:26 PM
Masoud Pezeshkian (left), Narendra Modi

Masoud Pezeshkian (left), Narendra Modi Wikipedia, PTI

Iran has called for the creation of a regional security framework in West Asia, saying it should be led by countries in the region and kept free from external interference, the Iranian embassy in India said.

The embassy said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also pushed for a more active role for BRICS in addressing the situation and stopping what he described as aggression against Iran.

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He also stressed the need for guarantees to prevent future US-Israel strikes.

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According to the embassy, Pezeshkian told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that an immediate halt to such actions is necessary to end the ongoing conflict in the region.

An Indian LPG tanker crossed the Hormuz last week under Iranian naval guidance, maintaining radio contact through the transit.

PM Modi, in a separate statement, said he spoke with Pezeshkian and raised concerns over attacks on critical infrastructure in West Asia. He said such incidents affect regional stability and disrupt global supply chains.

“Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia,” Modi said on ‘X’.

He added, “Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.” India also appreciated Iran’s efforts in ensuring the safety of Indian nationals in the country.

The call comes amid continuing tensions in the region. The two leaders had also spoken earlier on March 12, when Pezeshkian briefed Modi on developments and India reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy.

The current situation escalated after strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets on February 28, followed by Iranian retaliation.

The impact has also been seen on key shipping routes. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a large share of global energy flows, has faced restrictions, with limited movement allowed in recent days.

Modi has held discussions with several world leaders in recent weeks, including those from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, France and Malaysia, as India continues to monitor the situation.

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