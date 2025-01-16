MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 January 2025

Nasa's stuck astronaut Sunita Williams steps out on spacewalk after 7 months in orbit

Indian-origin Williams, the station's commander, had to tackle some overdue outdoor repair work alongside Nasa's Nick Hague

AP Published 16.01.25, 07:06 PM
Sunita "Suni" Williams, a retired U.S. Navy officer & NASA astronaut, speaks about Diwali via video from the International Space Station, at a reception celebrating Diwali hosted by President Joe Biden, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, October 28, 2024.

Sunita "Suni" Williams, a retired U.S. Navy officer & NASA astronaut, speaks about Diwali via video from the International Space Station, at a reception celebrating Diwali hosted by President Joe Biden, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, October 28, 2024. PTI picture.

One of NASA's two stuck astronauts got a much welcomed change of scenery Thursday, stepping out on her first spacewalk since arriving at the International Space Station more than seven months ago.

Indian-origin Sunita Williams, the station's commander, had to tackle some overdue outdoor repair work alongside NASA's Nick Hague. Plans called for Williams to float back out next week with Butch Wilmore.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Williams and Wilmore launched aboard Boeing's new Starliner capsule last June on what should have been a weeklong test flight. But Starliner trouble dragged out their return, and NASA ordered the capsule to come back empty. Then SpaceX delayed the launch of their replacements, meaning the two won't be home until late March or early April — ten months after launching.

It was the first spacewalk by NASA astronauts since an aborted one last summer. US spacewalks were put on hold after water leaked into the airlock from the cooling loop for an astronaut's suit. NASA said the problem has been fixed.

This was the eighth spacewalk for Williams, who has lived on the space station before.

RELATED TOPICS

Sunita Williams NASA
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Netanyahu says 'last minute crisis' with Hamas holding up approval of Gaza truce, hostage deal

Hundreds of thousands are struggling with hunger and disease in squalid tent camps on the coast, according to United Nations officials
Saif Ali Khan and Devendra Fadnavis (inset)
Quote left Quote right

Some incidents take place...to say Mumbai is unsafe due to such incidents is not right

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT