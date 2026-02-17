CBI opposes Jaideep Sengar’s plea for bail extension in Unnao custodial death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday opposed before the Delhi High Court a plea filed by Jaideep Sengar, brother of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, seeking a three-month extension of his interim bail in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor’s father.

Jaideep Sengar, 50, who is serving a 10-year sentence awarded by a trial court, sought the extension citing his medical condition. In his application, he stated that he was suffering from Stage IV oral cancer, describing it as a life-threatening condition with clinical signs of recurrence. The plea said the illness required continuous and specialised medical care. It also noted that he has spent around four years in custody.

Opposing the request, the CBI argued that the matter did not warrant any further extension of interim bail. Its counsel submitted that the medical prescription placed on record by Jaideep Sengar was not genuine but fabricated. The counsel further contended that he should have approached the court "well within time" if he intended to seek an extension.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, however, extended Jaideep Sengar’s interim bail till February 20 and directed the CBI to submit a comprehensive verification report.

"The CBI has also not filed a verification report. Please file a detailed verification report," the court said.

"You have to tell me whether this man is suffering to the extent that he deserves an extension. If he is not, you have to give me a clear report… Whether this is genuine or not. Whether this man is critically ill or not critically ill,” the court told the CBI counsel.

The high court had originally granted interim bail to Jaideep Sengar on July 3, 2024, which has since been extended periodically.

Kuldeep Sengar was convicted on December 20, 2019, for raping the Unnao survivor and was sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his life. The survivor had alleged that she was kidnapped and raped by him in 2017 when she was a minor.

On March 13, 2020, Kuldeep Sengar and his brother Jaideep Sengar alias Atul Singh were sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10 lakh each in the custodial death case of the survivor’s father. The father had been arrested, allegedly at the behest of the accused, under the Arms Act and died in custody on April 9, 2018, due to police brutality.

In its verdict, the trial court observed that “no leniency” could be shown for killing a family's “sole bread earner”.

Appeals filed by the Sengars against the trial court’s judgment are currently pending before the Delhi High Court.