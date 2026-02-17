Bengal BJP MLA claims police raise money from fish traders, cops summon him

BJP MLA Ashok Dinda has been summoned by police in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district to appear with what authorities described as “substantive proof” of his allegations that some police personnel were collecting money from fish-laden trucks in his constituency.

Superintendent of Police (In-Charge) Mitun Dey told reporters on Tuesday that Dinda had made the claims during a recent public meeting in Moyna. According to Dey, the summons was issued on February 14 under various sections of the BNS.

"Since we are committed to provide graft-free, people-oriented service 24x7 for the general public, we had asked him to depose before us on February 16 and share with us the evidence of his claim.

“He pleaded inability to come on the designated date through his lawyer and sought another date. We will inform him accordingly," Dey said.

Responding to the development, Dinda alleged that the move was an attempt to harass an opposition legislator and described it as action by the "new police super".

However, the BJP MLA said he would comply with the summons and seek a fresh date between February 21 and 23, citing prior commitments on other days this month.

At a meeting in early January, Dinda had alleged that "It has been a regular practice by a section of the police personnel and civic volunteers to collect money from fish traders by seizing their vehicles in full public view." A video clip of the meeting later circulated on social media, though PTI said it could not independently verify its authenticity.

"I had been targeted by the police on past occasions also. But I am not afraid," Dinda said.

BJP Chief Whip Sankar Ghosh said the MLA had been summoned to record his statement and that the matter was already known publicly.

“The police, instead of taking action against errant personnel, have chosen to target him," Ghosh said.