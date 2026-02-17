Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been admitted to the ICU of Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on Tuesday, news agency PTI has reported.

"He (Salim Khan) has been admitted to Lilavati hospital this morning. He is in the ICU," an insider told PTI.

Salim Khan's son, Bollywood star Salman Khan, was spotted outside the hospital by paparazzi.

Khan is known for co-writing several Hindi cinema classics with Javed Akhtar in the 1970s. The duo, popularly known as Salim-Javed, have written the screenplays for films like Sholay, Deewar and Zanjeer.

They have also worked on films like Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Trishul (1978), Kranti (1981), and the Don franchise.

While Salim Khan mainly developed the plots and characters, Akhtar worked on writing the dialogues and screenplays.

The veteran screenwriter celebrated his 90th birthday in November 2025.

Salim is married to Sushila Charak, and to actress Helen Richardson Khan. He is the father of three Bollywood actors — Salman, Sohail, and Arbaaz Khan. He also has a daughter, film producer Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

In 2014, Salim was offered the Padma Shri by the Government of India for his contributions to Hindi cinema, but he had refused to accept the award.



