MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 17 February 2026

PM Narendra Modi praises AI Summit, buzz builds about Bill Gates presence amid Epstein shock

The Microsoft co-founder is in India on his first visit to the country since the revelations about him in the files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein hit international headlines

Our Web Desk Published 17.02.26, 12:08 PM
Bill Gates with PM Narendra Modi.

Bill Gates with PM Narendra Modi. File picture

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 was a powerful convergence of ideas, innovation and intent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said even as the main buzz on Tuesday morning about the summit being held in Delhi was over whether Bill Gates would attend the summit.

After a number of news channels – including NDTV and CNN News 18 – quoting government sources said the Microsoft co-founder would not be attending the summit because of his name being in the Epstein files, a Gates Foundation spokesperson told Hindustan Times that Gates “will be delivering his keynote as scheduled” at the summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Microsoft co-founder is in India on his first visit to the country since the revelations about him in the files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein hit international headlines.

The government “reviewed” the invitation to the billionaire personal-computing pioneer in light of the Epstein files revelations, NDTV reported on Tuesday morning quoting unnamed sources.

CNN-News18 also said that Gates would not be attending the AI Impact Summit.

Also Read

The name of Gates – who on Monday praised Prime Minister Modi and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for India’s “digital revolution” – had featured prominently in the promo material for the AI Summit.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday inaugurated the Expo at the summit, featuring more than 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem.

"India AI Impact Expo 2026 was a powerful convergence of ideas, innovation and intent. It showcased the extraordinary potential of Indian talent in shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence for global good," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He said that above all, the Expo reaffirmed India's commitment to harnessing AI responsibly, inclusively and at scale for human progress.

Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres at Bharat Mandapam, the Expo brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union ministries, state governments and international partners.

It features 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and Africa.

The inaugural day of the AI Impact Summit was marred by several inconveniences that attendees said they faced.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

AI Impact Summit Narendra Modi Bill Gates
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Group commits to invest $100 billion to build AI-ready data centres by 2035

The conglomerate is also deepening collaboration with Flipkart to develop a second AI data centre to support high-performance AI workloads and next-generation digital commerce
Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus waves after casting his vote as he comes out of a polling center during the national parliamentary elections in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Bangladesh is no longer a submissive country or dependent on the advice of other countries

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT