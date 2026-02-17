Infosys and Anthropic join hands to build AI tools for complex, regulated industries

IT major Infosys and AI company Anthropic are collaborating to develop advanced enterprise AI solutions to companies across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing and software development.

The collaboration aims to help companies use Artificial Intelligence (AI) more effectively and improve efficiency in delivering essential services.

The announcement comes days after Anthropic opened its first India office in Bengaluru.

They will mix Anthropic's Claude AI models, including Claude Code, with Infosys' Topaz AI platform. The goal is to make custom AI agents that can do complex jobs on their own.

Among major companies, Air India is using Claude Code in its software development processes, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic, said, "There's a big gap between an AI model that works in a demo and one that works in a regulated industry – and if you want to close that gap, you need domain expertise. Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services, and manufacturing. Their developers are already using Claude Code to accelerate their work and to create AI agents for industries that demand precision, compliance, and deep domain knowledge."

Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys, said the collaboration will help enterprises unlock the value of AI and become more intelligent, resilient and responsible.

"AI is not just transforming business – it is redefining the way industries operate and innovate. From modernising financial services with intelligent risk management and compliance, to enabling engineering businesses to lead with AI-driven design and manufacturing, the goal is to leverage the joint expertise of Infosys and Anthropic to accelerate AI value realisation for global enterprises," said Salil Parekh.

How will it benefit the industries?

In telecommunications, AI agents will help carriers modernise network operations, streamline customer lifecycle management, and improve service delivery – bringing automation to one of the most complex and regulated industries in the world.

AI agents will help firms detect and assess risk faster, automate compliance reporting, and deliver more personalised customer interactions – such as tailoring financial advice based on a client's account history and market conditions.

Banks will use it to spot risks quicker, handle compliance reports automatically, and give customers advice based on their accounts and market news.

In manufacturing and engineering, Claude will help accelerate product design and simulation, reducing research and development timelines and enabling engineers to test more iterations before production.

Software teams will get help to write, test, and fix code, moving from idea to finished product in less time.

