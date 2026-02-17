Gavaskar bats for Imran Khan as 14 cricket legends write to Pakistan over ex-PM’s health in jail

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan’s cricketing fraternity on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging better treatment for the ex prime minister in prison.

The petition, drafted by former Australian skipper Greg Chappell, has been signed by the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ian Chappell, Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Mike Brearley, David Gower, Clive Lloyd and John Wright.

Fourteen former captains of five Test playing nations have signed the petition.

Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, has been languishing in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, for nearly 1,000 days since August, 2023. in connection with corruption allegations. The 74-year-old has reportedly lost 85 per cent of vision in his right eye.

Relatives have allegedly been barred from visiting him and there are frequent rumours about his health, including claims that he has died.

“Recent reports concerning his health — particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody — and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern,” the former captains wrote, reported The Age.

“As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan’s stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon.”

“We respectfully urge the government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues,” the former captains wrote.

The former cricketers also called for “humane and dignified conditions” for Khan, in line with global standards, including regular visits by close family members.

“Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance,” the letter stated.

Gavaskar, known for his on-field rivalry with Khan, said: “It’s terrible what they are doing to him. We have been friends since he was trying to qualify as an overseas player for Worcestershire, and not just rivals on the field.”

Since his 2022 ouster in a no-confidence vote, Khan has faced multiple cases, including allegations relating to state gifts and an unlawful marriage. Some convictions have been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending. He denies wrongdoing.

On Monday, Khan’s sons said they feared for their father’s deteriorating health and were seeking permission to visit him, urging authorities to grant them access after more than two years apart.

Speaking to Reuters in London, where they are based, Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, aged 26 and 29, said they were uncertain about the medical reports. They said they spoke to their father on Thursday for the first time since September.

They added that their father usually avoids discussing his health, but during the call he expressed frustration, saying he had been denied treatment for his eye for several months.

“It’s hard not to feel low at times because we’ve been away from him so long,” Kasim said of his father, whom he and his brother call “Abba”, adding that he should be moved to a proper medical facility and allowed access to his private doctors.

Authorities have said medical procedures are under way and have rejected opposition claims of neglect. The Supreme Court has sought details of his treatment.