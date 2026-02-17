Delhi University imposes month-long ban on demonstrations, cites law and order concerns

Delhi University on Tuesday imposed a one-month ban on public meetings, demonstrations, processions and protests across its campus, citing concerns related to traffic disruption, safety risks and disturbance of public peace.

In an order dated February 17, the university’s office of the proctor said the decision was based on inputs suggesting that “unrestricted public gatherings” could escalate and adversely impact law and order. The order also referenced a prior directive issued by the assistant commissioner of police, Civil Lines, which prohibits public meetings, slogan-shouting, speeches, and carrying torches or similar materials that may affect public tranquillity or traffic flow.

Manoj Kumar, proctor of the university, said in a statement that past protests had often spiralled beyond control. He noted that organisers had failed to manage such gatherings, leading to their escalation and a deterioration of law and order within the campus.

“Assembly of five or more persons, shouting slogans and making speeches, carrying of any hazardous materials, including mashals, beacons/torches etc are prohibited,” the order read.

“The ban takes immediate effect and will remain in force for one month unless withdrawn earlier,” the order further stated.

The move has drawn criticism from sections of the faculty. Mithuraj Dhusiya, associate professor of English at Hansraj College and a member of the university’s executive council, described the decision as a "blanket clampdown". While acknowledging that protests must remain peaceful and that the university is responsible for maintaining order, Dhusiya argued that invoking “obstruction of traffic” as grounds to bar gatherings was unacceptable.

“Whether the administration is trying to curb mobilisations over issues such as appointments, implementation of the NEP, the UGC Equity Bill and the recent suspensions of teachers?” Dhusiya said in a statement, demanding that the order be withdrawn.

He further contended that the proctor’s office does not have the authority to unilaterally impose a blanket ban on public meetings.

The development follows recent tensions on campus. Two FIRs were registered by Delhi Police last week after a scuffle broke out between two student groups during a protest. Earlier, on February 12, a bucket of water was allegedly thrown at historian Irfan Habib while he was addressing a social justice programme.